Woman Body Builder
Luray Greenwell, 64, became a regular at the Planet Fitness in Frederick, and focused on exercise and her diet. Weighing 219 pounds at her heaviest, she set out to lose 50 pounds. She lost 60 pounds in her first year, and has lost 95 pounds overall.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Luray Greenwell knew she had to make a change.

Although Greenwell, 64, worked out regularly in her 30s and 40s, and said exercise was part of her identity, when her son Nick got addicted to Oxycontin after a motorcycle crash, and battled his addiction for seven years before he died in 2013 at the age of 28, the loss sent her into a spiral of grief, pity and self-hatred.

