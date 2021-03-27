Iris Keen, raised in Frederick and a class of 2009 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, wrote a children’s picture book that explores a rarely seen perspective of adoption. It’s told from the eyes of an elementary school student.
“Adopting Posie” is inspired by Keen’s real-life story as an adopted child born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in Frederick by her adoptive parents. Keen recalled going to school and realizing for the first time that she was different from many of the other children.
“Growing up, my parents and I really made sure my classmates not only knew what adoption was but also were there to celebrate with me,” Keen said. “I want that story to be told. I think a lot of adoption stories come from a bunch of different angles, mainly a family’s process of adoption or reunions with biological parents. Rarely do you find stories about students and young children being adopted, going through school, and those early stages of life. The importance of Posie’s story is discussing those differences and spreading awareness about adoption.”
The book centers around protagonist Posie, a fox adopted by and attending a school predominantly attended by tigers. Excited about her first day at her new school, Posie quickly realizes she’s not like the other students. Posie continues to go through the growing pains of trying to make friends and fit in, until one day she has the opportunity to celebrate her differences with her classmates, which is primarily the result of having the love and support of her adoptive parents.
“I grew up with two amazing parents who never made adoption seem like a big deal,” Keen said. “They are the most loving and caring parents I could’ve asked for. They celebrated my and my brother’s ‘Gotcha Days’ every year and made the celebrations well known at school. … When people ask me if I want to find my real parents, I respond, ‘They are my real parents.’ Real doesn’t equate to biological in my book.”
Keen’s goal in writing “Adopting Posie” is to spread awareness around the idea that there are many narratives still to be explored around adoption. That awareness begins in the formative years of childhood.
“I want kids to know that it’s OK to look and be different,” Keen said. “It is important to understand and celebrate what makes us each unique.”
“Adopting Posie” is available for preorder and slated for a late-March release. Learn more at www.adoptingposie.com.
