UnCapped host Chris Sands in conversation with PJ Sullivan
PJ and his brother, Josh, founded their Baltimore-based restaurant and brewery, Wet City, in 2016.
Why the name Wet City?
Little-known fact: Maryland was the only state during Prohibition to be like, “We ain’t doing this.” So it was a wet state, and Baltimore was a wet city. It’s kind of an attitude that we like to have about rules and having fun. That’s why we took that name. Also, my brother is really into cocktails and has a blog called Post-Prohibition. He was using that name for his home brew with his buddies, and they’ve won a bunch of awards.
What is his favorite cocktail to make? This is the “how well do you know your brother” portion of the interview.
I know him pretty well. We’ve been best friends forever. I’d probably say an old fashioned. I know that sounds boring, and I should probably say something more fancy.
My favorite cocktail is whiskey over ice. Who makes his favorite spirits?
Willett was probably our first distillery love. Willett and Buffalo Trace. We went down there, toured all the distilleries one time and just fell in love with how Willett’s operated. It’s a smaller, family-run operation, kind of like what we’ve got going on here, and you could actually ask them stuff. The distillers were really friendly and cool. We were like, “Hey, can we do a video here? We’ll do it for free, if you give us a free run of the grounds.” That was like a day in heaven. We got up at, like, three in the morning, when the fog was rolling in, got our cameras and stuff, like, this is the life.
Was that done through your other company [Hardly Square]?
Yeah, we had interns and whatnot, and they were always looking for things to do, so I was like, let’s put together a cocktail blog. We were doing cocktail event nights, like popups at different places and all kinds of crazy stuff like that for a while. It was helpful for our cocktail program here. Right now, we had to do a heel turn on delivery, so our cocktails changed. We have them now in these fun snowmen and shark cups and flamingo cups and stuff like that, so people can take them to go and bounce. We had freezy pops and all kinds of stuff. Those things were popular.
Listen to the full podcast at www.fnppodcasts.com/uncapped.
Got news for UnCapped? Email csands@newspost.com.
