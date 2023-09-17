100 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1923
An accidental slip from an apple tree, which caused him to come in contact with a live wire, caused the death of Jacob Mines, at Point of Rocks, Saturday morning. Mines was picking apples in the orchard of Harry C. Hickman. It is supposed that the ladder slipped from the tree, and his head struck electric light wires, stretching through the orchard, which were not insulated. He is believed to have been killed instantly. When his body was found both hands were fastened about the limb of a tree beneath the wires. His hands were so securely closed that it was necessary to cut off the limb to get him loose.
New York, Sept. 16 — By the Associated Press — To live under the American Constitution "is the greatest political privilege that was ever accorded to the human race" it was declared by President Coolidge in a message released today by the National Security League in connection with the celebration tomorrow of the 138th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. "The Constitution represents a government of law. There is only one other form of authority and that is a government of force. Americans must make their choice between these two. One signifies justice and liberty; the other tyranny and oppression."
50 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1973
Step right up folks. The Great Frederick Fair is about to get underway. One hundred thousand persons are expected to stream through the fair gates this week to see the county's best cows, pig, sheep, cakes, pies, jellies and vegetables.
A 30-year-old Burkittsville attorney who once worked for former U.S. Attorney Generals John Mitchell and Richard Kleindienst will be watching with more than mild interest when the Senate Watergate hearings resume this month. Dan Rupli, now in private practice, remembers that working under Mitchell and Kleindienst was not all together pleasant. "I had to leave — I was one of many working there who could not stomach the Nixon administration's open violation of federal laws. I was one of those who was not in tune with what the administration wanted to do," he said.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 17, 1998
A Frederick County couple has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty after an animal control officer found two Rottweilers left without food and water. One of the dogs already was dead when officials arrived, said animal control Sgt. Steve Fogle.
People insist they aren't in it for the few dollars of prize money, or the ribbons, even though a blue one would be nice. Nope, it's the thrill of seeing whether their bread and butter pickles will pass muster with the judges, or whether their multi-colored afghan will be the talk of fairgoers that prompts most people to put their talents on display at the Great Frederick Fair. Entries for the household building began arriving Wednesday night.
Jay Tilden, Frederick Historic District Commission member, doesn't approve of design plans for an $11 million, six-story office and retail center proposed along the banks of Carroll Creek. The HDC recently approved concept plans for the structure that has the support of Mayor Jim Grimes and other city officials. "I find it terribly ironic that we can approve it and then give someone else a tough time for putting vinyl clad on a building," saying it's not in keeping with the historic district, he said. Approving the building "calls into question why we have the historic district in the first place."
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
