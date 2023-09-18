100 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1923
‘It is strange indeed that the State of Maryland, the seventh to ratify the Federal constitution in 1787, by its last Legislature, defeated a bill which had been adopted by twenty-five other States requiring the teaching of the constitution in the public schools. The will of the public shall and will yet be done, and the constitution must be taught in every school room within the Union,” said Dr. T.J. Gaehr, pastor of the Presbyterian church in his pulpit Sunday morning.
The first frost of fall fell in sections of Frederick county Monday, according to reports received at the office of The Post. Frost was reported in the vicinity of Lewistown and light frosts seem to have fallen in various sections in the northern part of the county. Early risers saw signs of frost on the grass and weeds along the Pennsylvania Railway only a short distance north of the city limits of Frederick. And light frost fell at Fountain Rock and at other points all the way to New Midway.
One of the most modern funeral parlors and chapels in Western Maryland has been opened in this city by Etchison and Company funeral directors at the site of the Schroeder property, North Market street, purchased some months ago by M.R. Etchison and Son, funeral directors, Jefferson, Md. During the summer the building was completely remodeled. A third story was added, the interior and front torn out, rearranged and converted into two modern apartments and funeral parlors.
Labor for cutting off corn is said to be difficult to obtain in some sections of the county. In other localities, however, farmers up to this time claim they have not experienced a great deal of trouble finding help. Generally speaking, it seems that competent labor is still scarce. Farmers are paying from $2.50 to $4 per day, and board, for corn cutters.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1973
County Health Officer Dr. Charles G. Spicknall has written to the state Bureau of Air Quality Control urging that the Eastalco Aluminum Company’s planned expansion not be approved unless the new emission control equipment the company proposed to use can be proven effective. The new equipment is designed to remove fluoride, a by-product of the production process that can cause fluorosis, a degenerative disease of the bones and teeth of cattle.
The Great Frederick Fair got underway Monday night with the crowning of Marsha Beachley of Middletown as the 1973 Fair Queen. Five runners-up were chosen from a bevy of 4-H beauties from all over Frederick County. They are Martha Trout, Patty Keilholtz, Tanya Duvall, Karen Long and Becky Mullican. The fair officially opens this morning. Events of the day range from animal showings, harness racing, prize-winning cakes an the Sonny James show.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1998
A $160,000 grant has been awarded to Frederick County Public Schools to continue its Early Childhood Initiative, a program designed to make sure children get a good start on their education. The money will go toward instructing teachers on new educational techniques. The program now resides at Waverley Elementary where teachers test techniques before they’re farmed out to other schools.
Frederick County officials had expected to finish capping Site A at the Reich’s Ford Road landfill earlier this week but rain forced the county to extend the project until December. Frederick County stopped putting trash in Site A in February 1997 and started the $8 million project of closing it. Engineer for the county’s bureau of solid waste management blamed the delay on rain. He said rain fell at the site on 107 of the 242 days between the day capping started in November 1997 and June 1998.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
