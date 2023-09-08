100 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1923
Washington, Sept. 7, Associated Press — Although latest reports from Japan lead to the hope that the death toll is not as large as has been feared, the destruction wrought by the earthquake, tidal wave and fire has been tremendous. A dispatch from Shanghai this morning says that information received there today makes it apparent that the losses, both in life and property were “much exaggerated.”
The first of the series of games to determine the amateur baseball championship of Frederick county will be staged at Agricultural Park this afternoon when the Junior Fire Company ball team, winner of the pennant in the Frederick City Twilight League, will cross bats with the Thurmont nine, Frederick County League flag winners.
Of all tracts of farm land in Frederick county, there are none that excel in historical connection than the Richfields Farm of J.W. Fout located on the Emmitsburg State road north of Harmony Grove. In the large and comfortable dwelling house standing back from the State road on this farm Admiral Winfield Scott Schley, hero of the naval battle of Santiago in the Spanish-American War, was born. This was on October 30, 1839. President Warren G. Harding stopped at this farm on July 3, 1922, while en route to Gettysburg and witnessed the dedication of a tablet to Admiral Schley and the hoisting of The Stars and Stripes on a flag pole by the side of the road. This was the late President’s one and only visit to the county.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1973
The Woodsboro Elementary School that was originally scheduled to open Monday will officially open instead on Sept. 12. The late opening was caused by the delay in construction of the new school. Delmar Rippeon is the principal.
A display case window at Frederick City Police headquarters was smashed and a vial of marijuana and what police termed “lawn grass” was discovered stolen Friday night about 10:45 p.m. The display case located in the lobby of the city police headquarters on North Market Street contains a number illegal drugs including heroin, LSD tablets and a hypodermic needle.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1998
Ever since being appointed to the state Senate in 1983 to fill the seat of the late Edward P. Thomas Jr., Sen. John Derr has cruised to re-election. This year, Mr. Derr is facing his toughest challenge ever. Running against him is Alex Mooney, 27, a former staffer to Rep. Roscoe Bartlett. The two candidates agree that their philosophies are completely different.
Bertha Kennedy has seen every parade winding down Frederick’s streets in the last 69 years and has even been in some. But Sunday’s 250th Frederick County Anniversary Grand Parade was the best parade of all, she maintained, despite sweltering two hours in 95-degree heat and standing on a hot, crowded sidewalk because her bad leg hurt when she sat in her lawn chair. It was great that the 1.8-mile-long parade included something from every county municipality.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
