The chair of Frederick County's delegation in Annapolis was recently selected to participate in a nationwide state legislative leaders program.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) said he was nominated by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore), and was one of 70 first or second-year legislators considered for the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) Emerging Legislative Leaders Program.
The SLLF then picks one legislator from each state to participate in the program, after the House Speaker, House Majority Leader and House Minority Leader in Annapolis nominate prospective candidates, Pippy said.
The program typically occurs at the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, but Pippy said the program will be virtual this year. It is scheduled for July 6-9, according to the program website.
Pippy said he was honored to be selected and said his past work on bipartisan legislation like making strangulation a felony offense in the state might have been a factor.
"It really hones in on the people that run this country at the state level," Pippy said of the program. "I was kind of shocked to be picked."
"I look forward to representing Maryland at the program this July," he added.
Professors at the Darden School of Business will lead the discussions this July, which often involve difficult conversations about public policy between state representatives from around the country, he added.
The SLLF's Emerging Legislative Leaders Program has occurred annually since 2005, and over 600 state legislators have participated, according to the program's website.
New member appointed to county Liquor Board
A new member was recently appointed to the county's Liquor Board.
Penny Buzzard, coordinator for the liquor board, said Christopher Glass Sr. was recently sworn in as a new member late last month. Frank Davis recently stepped down from the board, Buzzard added.
Sandra Dalton, clerk of court for the Frederick County Circuit Court, swore Glass in. Other representatives of the Liquor Board and Del. Pippy accompanied him outside the front entrance of Winchester Hall.
The board will help approve permits for restaurants and bars in downtown Frederick and elsewhere that are updating new outdoor seating plans and other arrangements as the state is reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buzzard said.
The board's next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 15.
