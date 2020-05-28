A local state delegate has not given up the fight in arguing that Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) executive orders are overreaching of the Maryland and U.S. Constitutions.
Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week he and over a dozen other plaintiffs would be filing an appeal for a temporary restraining order to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which serves Maryland and four other nearby states.
Cox called on Hogan to lift restrictions on businesses, end the requirement for face coverings in businesses and end the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, among other parts of the orders.
“The Governor can Make Maryland Great Again like the vast majority of States that have now reopened and the eight which never closed nor trampled on the Bill of Rights,” Cox wrote, playing on a common slogan used by President Donald Trump, Make America Great Again. He could not be reached via a phone call or text Thursday.
Cox — who is joined by Dels. Neil Parrot (R-Washington) and Warren Miller (R-Carroll and Howard), several religious leaders and Adventure Park USA and several others in his filing — also recently filed a response to U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake ruling against his request for an temporary injunction on Hogan’s orders.
In that response, Cox cites multiple news articles indicating that other states have started to reopen, and also noted Maryland’s economic shutdown is negatively impacting many residents’ lives.
“Governor Hogan has no authority under the Constitution or any statute to order all healthy Marylanders to remain at home under a lock-down, unable to leave except for reasons he deems necessary. Marylanders are right to oppose this tyranny, unheard of in American history,” the response reads at one point.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the governor, offered a simple response via email when asked whether the governor’s office felt confident Blake’s ruling would stand in the Fourth Circuit.
“Yes, we are,” Ricci wrote.
Black, Mathias explains charter
amendment process to County Council
Incoming and outgoing County Attorneys Bryon Black and John Mathias teamed up in the latter’s final appearance before the County Council this week.
Black said Council members must finalize any possible topics for ballot questions by June 23. That would give the council until July 21 to adopt a formal resolution, which gives the County Attorney and county’s Board of Elections office 10 calendar days to submit local ballot questions to the state’s Board of Elections, Black said.
The Frederick County Conservative Club had previously been attempting to gain 10,000 signatures from county residents to get a question on the ballot asking whether to return Frederick County from a charter form of government to a commissioner form.
The club suspended that effort in March, and its president, Fred Propheter, said Thursday the club would no longer be attempting to obtain the 10,000 signatures for this year’s election. The club had gathered roughly 1,800 signatures by around early March, Propheter added.
You heard it hear first folks...
Appeal will be denied.
No more shiny toys to play with, now that Governor Hogan is thoughtfully and safely starting to open things up this week.
And, for all of Cox's constituents, this early information did not cost you a nickle. You can thank me later, after you tally up how much of your taxpayer dollars are being wasted on this ridiculousness.
