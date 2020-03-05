A former councilman and current councilman are set to debate which style of county government is better for Frederick County residents.
County Councilman Kai Hagen (D) and former Councilman Kirby Delauter (R) are two scheduled participants in an event set for Monday, held by the Frederick County Conservative Club.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Horse Steak House in Frederick.
Hagen said Thursday he agreed to participate in order to ensure someone who supported charter government, which consists of a county executive and County Council — was able to voice his or her opinion.
“I know it’s the Conservative Club and they’re not my biggest fans … but I never hesitate to engage with people of whatever political persuasion or views, or whatever, on anything, and so this is just a part of that,” he said.
Hagen said it will be valuable to debate Delauter, as both have spent time serving as both a county commissioner and on the County Council. The commissioner form of government consisted of five commissioners who handled both the administrative and legislative aspects of county government.
Under charter government, the county executive handles the administrative and day-to-day functions, and the council is the legislative branch.
He added there are many reasons to support charter government, but one includes looking at other jurisdictions across the state.
“Neither form of government is going to be better than the people you elect to fill the positions, but I think there are good reasons why as counties in Maryland have gotten larger and more complicated, they have all switched to charter government, and none of them have switched back,” Hagen said.
Delauter could not be reached for comment via a phone call Thursday.
Washington County delegate files congressional residence requirement bill
Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington) is running as a Republican candidate for the state’s 6th Congressional District this year, a seat currently held by David Trone (D).
But after this year’s election, he wants those who run for congressional races in the state to live in their districts.
The proposal would make Trone ineligible to sit in his current seat if he seeks re-election in 2022, unless he moves into the 6th District.
Parrott is lead sponsor on House Bill 1503, which had a hearing before the House of Delegates’ Ways and Means Committee this week. The bill, if it were passed into law, would set that provision to start Nov. 1, 2022.
It’s more difficult for members of Congress who live outside their districts, like Trone, to serve their versus those who live inside it, Parrott argued in the statehouse this week.
He added he has seen Trone’s events throughout the district, but argued if he lived in the district, he would see people in the supermarket, on the street, and in other public settings more often.
“Certainly, things living in the district that you see that people care about, you just can’t see as an outsider,” Parrott said. “Someone who lives in Potomac right next to D.C. just doesn’t have as much in common with Oakland, Frederick, Hagerstown. It’s just a very, very different culture, [and] different environment.”
He hopes other states across the country take up similar legislation.
Hannah Muldavin, a spokesperson for Trone, said in a prepared statement that the congressman spends every day working with his constituents in the 6th District.
“He will continue fighting for issues like ending the opioid epidemic, fighting for better jobs and an improved economy, and funding the medical research we need to make sure our kids have a bright and healthy future,” Muldavin said.
Parrott’s bill awaits further action by the Ways and Means Committee.
Crazy thought, but why hasn't this been a rule? Seems like common sense to me.
