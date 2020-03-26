As many aspects of Marylanders’ lives have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak the past few weeks, state and local leaders from both sides of the aisle praised Gov. Larry Hogan’s and other state officials’ actions to keep the state’s residents safe.
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll), chair of the Frederick County delegation in Annapolis, said he’s spent much time since the General Assembly adjourned providing guidance to small-business owners and constituents about the impact of the coronavirus on state and local governments.
Ultimately, Hogan (R) is being proactive in his decision-making, Pippy said.
“He is not making political decisions, he’s not making necessarily popular decisions,” Pippy said. “He’s making decisions to ensure the safety of everyone and that’s a tough thing to do. The weight of those decisions sits on his shoulders.”
Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), vice chair of the delegation, understands the pain many people are facing through layoffs, schools being closed and other factors.
But even though he was initially hesitant to adjourn sine die early, he thought the governor has kept the possible long-term impacts of the virus spreading in mind.
“I think he was right. We had to step in quickly, and I think it’s going to be a lot easier on a lot of Marylanders. ... I know there’s pain but I think the actions that he’s taken are going to be very productive in the end, in terms of holding things down,” Young said.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick), past chair of the Frederick County delegation and member of the House of Delegates’ Appropriations Committee, said the governor can access $50 million from the state’s “rainy day” fund and $100 million was set aside for the fiscal 2021 budget, in case there are long-term budget impacts and needs.
Krimm’s office has also put out a newsletter to constituents with state/federal websites, instead of direct information, because the information on those websites changes daily, she said.
“I don’t want to say we’re playing it by ear, but we don’t have any example of what to follow,” Krimm said of the overall situation. “It hasn’t happened before, so we [then] could maybe correct something we did before, that didn’t work out.”
Del. Dan Cox, along with the other members of the delegation, is worried about the long-term economic impacts of the crisis.
He offered his thoughts to the families and friends of people statewide who are affected by the virus, and lauded the efforts of the health care community. He and others said it’s important they have the personal protective equipment they need moving forward.
“A huge shoutout to the health care workers, they really are the unsung heroes right now. ... Hats off to their work,” Cox said.
On the local level, County Executive Jan Gardner (D), near the end of her virtual public hearing for the county operating and capital improvement program budget, urged people to follow state and federal guidelines — staying home when possible, observing social distancing, washing your hands and other actions — in order to mitigate the spread.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said it’s important for her and her colleagues to assist the county executive in the coming weeks in order to “speak to one voice” for constituents.
“We’ve pretty much hit the pause button on what we were personally pursuing before this happened,” Keegan-Ayer said regarding council legislative priorities. “We’re trying to make sure that whatever we’re doing now, or whatever we’re contemplating doing is to be supportive of what the county executive is trying to do to maintain levels of service in this county.”
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) said “there’s no winning” regarding current economic struggles, but added that Hogan’s actions are important to protect the safety of Maryland residents.
Both he and Keegan-Ayer said solving many of the small-business problems have to come from the state and federal level.
And then, there’s the aspect of making sure Frederick Health Hospital, the homeless shelter downtown, seniors countywide and other divisions have the resources they need during the crisis.
“We’re trying to look at the 30,000-foot level, the 20,000-foot level, the 15,000-foot level. … This Smith Island cake is getting more and more levels to it every time you turn around,” Keegan-Ayer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.