Folks protesting Gov. Larry Hogan’s draconian statewide lockdown order of all so-called “non-essential” activities to force “social distancing” have been called everything from anti-social to stupid rubes for daring to exercise their constitutional rights. The governor suspended many basic rights and put a good part of the economy he determined “non-essential” into a coma. Such authoritarian orders must always be scrutinized.
Under state law, Gov. Hogan has the authority in a pandemic emergency to set a reasonable duration and scope for a shutdown order. He felt compelled to issue the order because health care experts advised him the state was facing an emergency due to a deadly COVID-19 virus they knew little about and for which the health care system was not prepared.
At the end of April, rather than do a soft three phase reopening with appropriate safeguards for non-essential activities based upon White House recommendations and health care expert opinions, the governor extended his lockdown order for at least another 14 days to satisfy himself that testing and “contact tracing” had first proved a “flattening” and then downward trend in the disease outbreak and deaths.
Both the protesters and the governor presumably knew that during the previous 30 days facts came to light that cast doubt on the reasonableness of any extension of the lockdown order:
1. The protesters were ignored when they previously sought information from the governor to explain the basis for his decision to proclaim certain activities “non-essential” and others “essential,” which suggests the governor was unable to do so.
2. Signs were and still are everywhere that the economy faces collapse with dire consequences in the future for health, safety and welfare. Among them, as a result of the lockdown order, 348,239 Marylanders filed unemployment claims between March 13 and April 18.
3. Testing and contact tracing require time, and a level of expertise and attention that still eludes government. In the words of one medical expert, “It’s kind of like the wild west out there in terms of tests.” They are many, and there will be false positives and negatives.
4. Early statements about the virus were based on inadequate and sometimes faulty data resulting in incorrect modeling projections. The state health care system quickly ramped up. Protective equipment was provided for both those hospitalized and health care workers. Various treatments proved successful for some patients, and other treatments were rapidly being developed. Estimated death numbers proved wildly overstated. The virus is not as deadly to the general population as originally predicted. Large numbers of infected persons were discovered across the country who either did not know they had the disease or had such minor symptoms that they did not report to the doctor or a local hospital. This calls into question the effectiveness of quarantines. The numbers also indicate considerably lower death rates than originally projected; more within the range of flus on an annual basis. Research by scientists at Fort Detrick indicates that like the seasonal flu, the COVID-19 virus is incapacitated by sunshine, heat, humidity and fresh air. Finally, the virus spread is patchy, so any lockdown extension should have been targeted on “hot spots.”
Given the above information, Gov. Hogan’s extension of the statewide lockdown order and its discrimination against so-called non-essential activities and businesses does not pass the strict scrutiny test. Therefore, what he did was arbitrary; in other words, probably illegal. Protesters had good reason to complain about the lockdown order.
