It takes only a few warm days to begin to see the signs of spring threatening to break forth. An early forsythia bush mirrors the long-absent yellow school buses making their rounds. Certainly, there will be more cold days, but the daffodils will probably join the cast even if in the midst of snow flurries. There is hope for brighter days ahead.
This long year in a virtual wilderness sneaked up on us in a cloud of uncertainty. The timeline and the rules of the game seemed to be constantly changing. The days and weeks of isolation and fear were tolerable for some but excruciatingly painful and worrisome for many.
We suspect that although we hope the worst is over, the side effects and the sadness of loss will linger and change many things about our way of life.
So what have we learned? I have learned that I need a routine for empty days. People are important to me, and I appreciate having a brief conversation even with strangers when walking. But beyond my personal reactions, what has the Christian community learned and how have we implemented those lessons?
One of the general reactions to tragedies, great or small, is to ask why. In some cultures, it is important to know who and what is responsible. This is partially reflected in the West in the pursuit of origins of disease, focus on prevention, and assigning blame. In the Christian church, there are those who jump to the question of who sinned. There are others who see a large disaster, natural or man-made, as a sign of the end of the age. The individual sufferer may feel that God is punishing a specific transgression.
Jesus dealt with all of those questions. For instance, one day he met a man who was blind from birth. The disciples asked, “Who sinned, this man or his parents?” And Jesus said, “Neither this man nor his parents sinned; he was born blind so that God’s works might be revealed in him” (John 9:1-3 NRSV). His healing brought glory to God and revealed who Jesus was to all who witnessed it.
Another question that people ask in their pain or anger is, “Where was God when this happened?” Jesus revealed the heart of God when he stood and wept at the tomb of his friend, Lazarus. God is not immune to our suffering and our loss. In fact, he stands at the bedside or the accident site, or the coffin of those who are suffering or have died. Jesus is the express image of the invisible God. What we see Jesus doing in the gospels is what God is doing. Jesus said, “I do not speak on my own; but the Father who dwells in me does his works” (John 14:10 NRSV).
The apostle Paul gives us some further insight in Romans 8. There he talks about the suffering of all creation since mankind’s rebellion against God. He compares the groaning of creation to the labor pains of a woman in childbirth. God’s redemption of the world is not limited to people who trust in God, but the whole of creation will be rescued from death and decay. We who love God and have placed our trust in him are still subject to aftershocks of the shifting fault lines of our cracked and broken world. But we wait patiently for the redemption of our bodies and of all creation. Paul goes on to say that God the Spirit is groaning along with creation until all shall be set right. He says that the Spirit intercedes for us with wordless groans (Romans 8:26 NRSV).
N.T. Wright, in his book “God and the Pandemic: A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus and Its Aftermath,” says that the calling of the Church is “to be in prayer, perhaps wordless prayer, at the point where the world is in pain.”
It’s time for self-evaluation. Let’s hope we have learned our lessons. There is no doubt we will need them again and perhaps we will be able to respond more effectively next time.
Louise is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
