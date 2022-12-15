Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(Dec. 7-13)
BOYS
Shaden Hansen, Walkersville boys basketball
Hansen played an integral role in getting a pair of wins for the Lions. On Tuesday, he converted a three-point play late to help Walkersville fend off Liberty, totaling 14 points in the 49-47 victory. On Friday, he dropped 24 points and secured 11 rebounds for the double-double, adding three blocked shots in a 56-46 win over Linganore.
GIRLS
Trysten Colburn, Linganore girls basketball
Colburn returned to the Lancers after a one-year absence and slotted right back in her role as if she never left. She had 16 points and four steals in a blowout win over North Hagerstown on Tuesday, while she tacked on 14 points and five rebounds in Linganore’s victory over Walkersville last Thursday.
SHOUT OUTS
— Adrian Amaya was named the New Life Holiday Shootout MVP after averaging 17 points per game in the tournament. He helped his host Rams win the event with a 68-60 victory over Mount Airy Christian on Saturday.
— Ryley Backer scored 18 points, adding four assists and three steals to help Brunswick girls basketball beat Smithsburg 54-43 on Tuesday.
— MSD’s Mepper Beshears set a school record in the boys 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds at Saturday’s Mercersburg Season Opener.
— With the game tied at 27 and 1 and a half minutes left in regulation, Brunswick’s Garrett Bowie hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer to beat Smithsburg boys basketball on Tuesday. He finished with seven points.
— Jude Huseby registered 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Urbana boys basketball over South Hagerstown, 75-58, on Tuesday.
— Sam Larbi piled up 24 points as TJ boys basketball knocked off Oakdale 59-48 on Tuesday.
— Oakdale’s Emma Carey scored 15 points and collected four steals as the Bears routed TJ girls basketball 60-24 on Tuesday.
— Jake Vollmer tallied a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds for Linganore boys basketball in its 79-68 win over North Hagerstown on Tuesday.
— Frederick Christian Academy’s Jonny Canning scored 22 points and added five rebounds in the team’s 45-34 victory over the Frederick Warriors last Thursday.
— David Dorsey had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to power Frederick boys basketball to a 71-43 win over South Carroll on Friday.
— David Giandrea paced St. John’s Catholic Prep boys basketball to a 52-48 win over Annapolis Area Christian on Dec. 7. He led the Vikings with 14 points.
— Jayden Orsi-Pedersen had 32 points, 11 rebounds and a block to lead MSD boys basketball past Mount Airy Christian 69-56 on Tuesday.
— Tuscarora’s Brian Park set a school record in the 100 breaststroke on Dec. 7, finishing in 1:06.59.
— Alanna Tate turned in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Urbana girls basketball over Sherwood 56-37 last Friday.
— Cole Williamson won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:47.7 to help the Linganore boys indoor track team place second at the Terry Baker Invitational on Saturday.
