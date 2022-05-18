Each week during the three sports seasons, the News-Post will honor a boys and girls Athlete of the Week and mention others who were in consideration from the previous seven days of action.
(May 11-17)
BOYS
Brad Whitehouse, Walkersville lacrosse
Whitehouse scored in double overtime to send the Lions past Oakdale 12-11 and into the state quarterfinals on Monday. His winning goal gave Walkersville its first regional title since 2009. He finished the game, which saw the Lions rally in the second half, with four goals. Last Friday, he had a hat trick in an 11-5 road playoff victory over rival Middletown.
GIRLS
Andrea Larson, Thomas Johnson softball
The senior sent a blooper over the first baseman in the ninth inning Monday against Tuscarora, scoring the game-winning run in a 6-5 regional semifinal victory. She had three hits and two RBIs in the game while earning the win with three one-hit innings of relief. Last Thursday, Larson combined with Grace Roark to no-hit North Hagerstown in a 10-0, six-inning playoff win.
SHOUT OUTS
— Natalie Meyer tallied five goals and four assists as Walkersville girls lacrosse trounced North Hagerstown 22-2 last Wednesday.
— Michael Dodson tossed a complete game one-hitter as Linganore baseball blanked North Hagerstown 10-0 last Thursday.
— Oliver Ellison delivered a complete-game shutout for Brunswick baseball on Thursday, as the Railroaders beat Smithsburg 3-0 in the playoffs.
— Avery Neuman pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Tuscarora softball knocked off Frederick 5-0 in the playoffs last Thursday.
— Jacob Hnath threw six innings of two-hit, shutout ball as Thomas Johnson ousted rival Frederick from the playoffs with a 6-0 win last Thursday. Then, in Tuesday’s regional final, he worked fast, pitched to contact and scattered five hits in a 3-2 win that put TJ in the state quarterfinals.
— Sean Mullineaux paced Linganore boys lacrosse with five goals and three assists as the Lancers blew past Frederick 26-0 last Thursday in the playoffs. On Monday, he tallied a hat trick in a 14-6 win over Tuscarora.
— Thomas Johnson goalie Ryan Fitzgerald made 18 saves for the Patriots in their 15-7 loss to Tuscarora boys lacrosse on Thursday.
— Wil Muncy stopped 12 shots as Walkersville boys lacrosse knocked off Middletown 11-5 on Friday in the playoffs.
— Rocco Bauer flew all over the diamond in MSD baseball’s 10-7 win over Spencerville last Thursday. He had two hits and an RBI, scoring twice and stealing three bases.
— Travis Remsberg allowed just two hits in five innings as Walkersville baseball beat Oakland Mills 11-1 last Thursday in the playoffs. Remsberg also chipped in two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
— Gavin McKay tallied five goals and four assists as Urbana boys lacrosse shut out Clarksburg 14-0 on Friday. Then, in the Hawks’ 18-11 regional championship win over Quince Orchard on Monday, he contributed four goals and four assists.
— Josh Cadle lifted Brunswick boys lacrosse past rival Catoctin 18-9 with a five-goal, five-assist performance on Friday in the playoffs.
— Cannon Coleman combined to pitch a three-hitter, adding a pair of hits and RBIs at the plate in St. John’s baseball’s 6-3 win over Friends School on Friday.
— Ryan DeSanto twirled a gem on Saturday, pitching a complete game as Tuscarora baseball got by Linganore 4-1. He allowed an unearned run and five hits while striking out 11.
— Urbana’s Brendan Yagesh delivered on the mound and at the plate in Saturday’s 7-1 playoff win over Quince Orchard. The senior had four hits, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs while tossing four innings, striking out five and allowing two hits.
— Adam Dellamura pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 10 to lead Walkersville past Poolesville 10-0 on Saturday in the playoffs.
— Joey McMannis pitched five innings, striking out nine and giving up one run as Catoctin baseball beat Brunswick 8-4 on Saturday. He also had a multi-hit game at the plate.
— Lily Bandy had top three finishes in the 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 200 dash to lead the St. John’s girls track and field team to its first IAAM B Conference championship in program history.
— Ellery Bowman racked up a season-high eight goals as Middletown girls lacrosse returned to states with a 15-3 win over Oakdale on Monday.
— Linganore’s Reese Wallich tallied five goals Monday as the Lancers downed Tuscarora 20-7 for the regional title and their first state berth in program history.
— Urbana’s Riley Smith stole four bases and scored two runs Tuesday as the Hawks defeated Northwest 4-2 to send the Hawks to the Class 4A state baseball tournament.
