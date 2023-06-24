When Frederick’s new Atlantic League team took to the field at Harry Grove Stadium before the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the players left behind their jerseys covered in question marks.
Their new black and white jerseys were emblazoned with the name “Ghost Hounds,” and the crowd roared in response.
After months of not having an official name, the baseball team revealed they’ll now be known as the Spire City Ghost Hounds.
Earlier this year, fans cast thousands of votes for the team’s name during a contest in February. The four other finalists were the Bone Shakers, the Screaming Alpacas, the Rail Frogs and the Sawbones.
The Ghost Hounds’ official mascot is a ghostly dog named Freddie, and their team colors are teal, light teal, black and metallic copper.
Prior to officially being named, the team’s uniforms were peppered with question marks the colors of the Maryland flag. The team also integrated question marks into its merchandise, such as caps with question marks and question mark-shaped foam fingers.
Greg Baroni, founder and managing partner of Attain Sports and Entertainment, said the fans’ votes essentially decided what the Ghost Hounds’ name would be.
Ghost Hounds and Screaming Alpacas were the frontrunners, he said, and he didn’t know which way the vote would go.
”We spent a lot of time wanting more than anything to see the kind of fan reaction,” Baroni said. “This was all about getting people out here, having a lot of fun and being heavily engaged.”
(6) comments
It basically sounds like Ghost Towns :-)
I like it, Frederick’s has a German heritage, and a German dog breed, Weimaraners are called Geisthunds, Ghost dogs.
Where is Spire City?
What does Freddy look like
This is what you get when you leave baseball team naming to amateurs instead of hiring experienced professional team namers and paying them appropriately.
Like the Commanders?
Professional fail.
