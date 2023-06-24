New Team Name
Buy Now

The Frederick Atlantic League baseball team’s official name, the Spire City Ghost Hounds, was announced as players took the field prior to the second game of a doubleheader against York Revolution at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When Frederick's new Atlantic League team took to the field at Harry Grove Stadium before the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the players left behind their jerseys covered in question marks.

Their new black and white jerseys were emblazoned with the name "Ghost Hounds," and the crowd roared in response.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription