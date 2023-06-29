Though many educational institutions around the U.S. were reeling after a Supreme Court decision struck down race-conscious admissions Thursday, a Hood College official said the ruling wouldn't change things at the school.
The court rejected affirmative action in a 6-3 decision, ruling that colleges and universities could not use a student's race or ethnicity as a factor in deciding whether to admit them.
But Bill Brown, Hood's vice president for enrollment management, said the college hadn't been doing that in the first place.
Hood practices "race-aware" admissions, rather than "race-conscious," Brown said in an interview Thursday. That means the college knows a student's race or ethnicity, but doesn't consider it when deciding whether to offer them admission.
The court's ruling would likely have the biggest impact on the country's most prestigious and selective institutions, Brown said, because they "have far more applicants than they could ever hope to enroll."
That's not as much the case at Hood, a private liberal arts college in downtown Frederick, Brown said. Last fall, the college admitted about 78% of the students who applied.
"We’re able to offer admissions to the [students] that we believe can succeed here," Brown said. "And we are fortunate that it has resulted in a very diverse student body."
Nearly 40% of Hood students identified as non-white during the 2022-23 school year, according to college data.
More than 14% identified as Black and more than 9% identified as Hispanic.
About 18% of first-year students in 2022 were first-generation college students.
Brown said Thursday afternoon that he hadn't yet read all 237 pages of the court's opinion.
But he wasn't surprised by the ruling, he said, and doubted it would lead to any substantive change in the college's admissions process.
Officials at Mount St. Mary's University, a private Catholic university in Emmitsburg, weren't available to comment Thursday, a spokesperson said.
The court's decision invalidated admissions plans at Harvard, the country's oldest private college, and the University of North Carolina, its oldest public college.
Without affirmative action, the nation's top universities will likely explore other ways to diversify their student bodies.
Opponents of the practice argue there are race-neutral ways to achieve a diverse student body, like focusing on socioeconomic status.
Proponents, meanwhile, say race is only one of many factors that colleges consider and that eliminating it altogether would make it less likely that their populations could mirror the country's.
