Part 2—What is limited lability coverage and how much do you need?
In part 1 of this ongoing series on making sure you are insured properly, I talked about risk assessment, specifically with the intent to assess your and your family’s potential exposures/risks toward being liable for causing injuries to others. Once you have completed a proper risk assessment, how do you protect yourself and your family? You start with purchasing adequate liability and umbrella insurance coverages.
Liability Insurance
Liability auto insurance is mandatory in all states. Every state has a minimum amount of liability coverage that must be offered by every licensed insurer. In Maryland, for example, the minimum liability coverage is listed as 30/60/15. This configuration of numbers found on your insurance declaration sheet is known as “split limit coverage.” Simply put, $30,000 is the maximum liability coverage you have if you injure one person, and $60,000 is the maximum aggregate liability coverage you have if you injure more than one person (or per accident), with the most coverage afforded to one person being $30,000.
So, if you have the minimum liability limits above, and you injure five people for example, the most all of them could collect from your insurance for liability compensation in total would be $60,000, requiring them to divide up the $60,000 among the five claimants, with one person not able to claim more than $30,000. The last number stands for $15,000 property damage liability.
If you are saying to yourself, “That does not seem like a lot of money in protection,” you are correct.
What is wrong with having minimum coverage? Let’s think of it this way: In 2020, the average cost of a 3-day hospital stay was around $30,000. Just fixing a broken leg can cost up to $7,500. An ICU stay with a respirator could be upwards of three to four times that amount. Outpatient care is not much better, with specialist visits costing upwards of $600 per visit, physical therapy charges costing as much as $400 per visit, and if needed, surgical charges, radiology and post-operative care reaching levels of $20,000 up to over $100,000.
Why is this important in the context of liability coverage?
The more post-accident medical care costs someone you injure has, the more damages they may claim against you, resulting in a high settlement/judgment/verdict against you. If you are driving around with the minimum coverage limits and seriously injure someone or a group of people, you will be underinsured and would be responsible for these costs yourself once your insurance is exhausted if the claimant has not been made “whole” for their damages and pain and suffering. As a result, you should always have the highest liability insurance limits you can reasonably afford, coupled with an umbrella policy on top of the liability coverage.
I recommend a liability limit of no less than $250,000 and a split limit of no less than 250/500, with a $100,000 property damage limit—so 250/500/100 in split limit terms. One reason you should have at least $250,000 in liability coverage is that most insurers will not underwrite an umbrella policy unless you have this minimum amount. An Umbrella insurance refers to liability insurance that is in excess of specified other policies and also potentially primary insurance for losses not covered by the other policies and will be covered more in our next article.
The $100,000 property damage limit is necessary based on the cost of many of the cars on the road today, which can cost more than this amount to replace if your negligence results in a total loss to such a vehicle, or damaging more vehicles. In the event you decide not to consider umbrella coverage, you should have liability coverage no less than $500,000 single limit. Again, in my opinion, this is the least amount you should have for you and your family in today’s litigious claims driven environment.
A skilled attorney can help you perform a proper assessment of your liability coverage needs and help you recognize and cover any gaps that can save you significantly down the line. Make sure you reach out to Stein Sperling for a free insurance coverage assessment and consultation.
This is part two of a series on what you need to know about insurance. You can find part one of our series here.
In part three, running in August, we will go into detail about Umbrella Insurance and UM/UIM.
-Fred A. Balkin is a principal and personal injury attorney with the law firm Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll P.C. that has recently opened in Frederick. Contact him at 301-738-2222 or info@steinsperling.com. Learn more about Stein Sperling at www.steinsperling.com.
