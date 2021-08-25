Part three - Umbrella Insurance /overage coverage
Let’s talk now about umbrella/overage coverage. Think of this coverage as insurance protection over and above the underlying liability coverage.
To have such coverage, you must have minimum liability limits, which are usually a minimum of $300,000. Umbrella coverage is written in incremental amounts of $1 million and can go up to $10 million or more, depending on the insurer. The amount per million is surprisingly cheap; on average around $125 per year per million and even extends to your house/homeowners’ coverage!
Who should have this coverage? Well, in my opinion, everyone who potentially has anything to lose if sued in excess, by I mean sued for attachable wages and/or tangible assets. Who else should have it? Anyone who has a pool, high-risk activities on their property, high risk vehicles (off-road or on-road), or potential attractive nuisances on their property such as equipment, sheds, barns, lakes, ponds, streams, or livestock, to name a few. With a pool, for example, based on the cases I have handled for accidental drownings, and or paraplegic diving cases, I would advise no less than a $5 million umbrella.
One very important think to ask your agent when buying umbrella cover is whether it will extend to your uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist coverage. Although traditionally insurers will not extend umbrella/overage coverage beyond the liability coverage, many have now recently instituted “enhanced” coverage that allows such extension if you are willing to pay an extra premium.
Further the new enhanced coverage is usually only offered upon renewal of your policy, or at the onset of a new policy. If you are not offered such enhanced coverage and/or not eligible for same, you should still purchase the umbrella/overage coverage. You should purchase Uninsured/Underinsured coverage with limits that are not less than 1 million dollars, although I would suggest purchasing as much of this coverage as your insurer will offer.
A skilled attorney can help you perform a proper assessment of your liability/umbrella/overage coverage needs. Make sure you reach out to Stein Sperling for a free insurance coverage assessment and consultation.
-Fred A. Balkin is a principal and personal injury attorney with the law firm Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll P.C. that has recently opened in Frederick. Contact him at 301-738-2222 or info@steinsperling.com. Learn more about Stein Sperling at www.steinsperling.com.
