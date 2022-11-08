incumbent District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald held an early lead over Republican challenger John A. Distel on Tuesday, with early voting, partial mail-in voting and a few Election Day precincts in.
With two Election Day precincts counted, Donald led Distel, 52% to 47%.
The district includes communities such as Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana.
Distel is a sergeant with the Montgomery County Police Department.
He campaigned on issues including lowering the county's property rate to the constant yield rate.
Donald, a two-term incumbent, is a social studies teacher at Middletown High School, and supported funding for new schools, parks, and libraries in the county.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.