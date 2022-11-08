In a bid to fill an open seat on the Frederick County Council, Democrat Kavonte Duckett led Republican John Fer early in the balloting.
Duckett had 5,278 votes, or 60%, to Fer's 3,465 votes, or 40%. That was based on 6 of 14 precincts from Election Day, as well as early voting and partial returns from mail-in voting.
If elected, Duckett would be the first person of color to serve on the council.
The race is to fill the District 4 seat. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater did not run for re-election to the seat, and instead ran for county executive
The district covers the eastern part of Frederick.
Fer, an Air Force veteran who spent more than six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, advocated lowering the county's property tax rate to the constant yield rate.
He also ran on the idea of the county continuing to preserve farmland.
Duckett is the director of the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter for The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
He told the News-Post that his main priority is increasing funding for public education.
He would also advocate to expand county transit to include service on Sunday.
