A ballot question to clarify that the Frederick County Council has the final say in labor disputes between the county and its firefighters appeared headed for defeat, early election results show.
As of 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 20,566 votes, or 54.6%, against Question A, while 17,104, or 45.4% voted for it.
The early tallies included results from 33 of the county's 83 voting precincts.
They also included results from the more than 16,000 ballots cast in person during the eight-day early voting period and from the 3,776 mail-in ballots that canvassers counted on Oct. 17. Unlike the primary election, local elections officials were allowed to count mail-in ballots before Election Day.
The county's second ballot question, about whether County Council members should receive fringe benefits like health insurance, also appeared headed toward defeat, results showed.
As of 10:20 p.m., 29,754 voters, or 78.0%, were opposed to Question B, while 8,372, or 22.0% voted for it.
Question B didn't garner much controversy at polling places during the eight-day early voting period or on Election Day.
But Question A drew firefighters to the county's polling places and featured dueling media campaigns between the county government and union that represents the county's career firefighters.
The Frederick County government spent $91,800 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23 for advertisements in support of ballot Question A. In October, the union, which encouraged people to vote against Question A, accused the county of “misuse of public funds” and “unethical behavior” for creating the ballot issue committee.
The union created its own ballot issue committee in August. Between Aug. 17 and Oct. 23, the union raised $120,000 and spent $48,300 for campaign mailers, online advertising and billboards/outdoor advertising.
In 2018, Frederick County voters approved Question D, which granted the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters. Nearly 73% of the vote was in favor of the charter amendment.
The arbitrator’s ruling is binding for the county executive. The County Council, though, would have the authority to decrease a contract amount determined by an arbitrator.
The county’s charter gives the County Council the final say in labor disputes because the council has the final vote on the county’s budget, which funds the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Following the vote in 2018, a union that represents the county's career firefighters sued the county, stating that an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council. A judge dismissed the case in March 2021.
This year’s ballot question was meant to clarify that the council has the final say, county officials have said.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.