Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer opened up an early lead in her bid for re-election Tuesday night.
Keegan-Ayer led Republican challenger Shelley Aloi, a former Frederick alderwoman, 61% to 39%. That included 8 of 16 Election Day precincts, plus early voting and partial returns from mail-in voting.
The district includes much of the west side of the city of Frederick, including the neighborhoods of Hillcrest and Whittier.
Keegan-Ayer became the Democratic nominee after a contentious primary in which she lost to challenger Jazmin DiCola by a single vote.
But DiCola was disqualified after a lawsuit from Keegan-Ayer alleged Di Cola did not live in District 3. The county's Democratic Central Committee voted 6-5 to give Keegan-Ayer the nomination.
Aloi, like other Republican council candidates, supported lowering the county's property tax rate to the constant yield rate.
The executive director of the Marriage Resource Center of Frederick County, Aloi was a member of the Frederick Board of Aldermen from 2009 to 2013. She ran for mayor of Frederick in 2017, but lost in the Republican primary to then-incumbent Mayor Randy McClement.
