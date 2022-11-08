Election Day 2022 Voting
The election polling location at Damascus Road Community Church on Md. 144, west of Mount Airy, was filled with voters Tuesday morning. More than 300 voters had cast their ballot as of 9:30 a.m., according to an election official.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Editor's note: Track election updates throughout the evening here. We'll be posting dispatches from News-Post reporters who are fanning out to stay on top of all of the local election races.

Election 2022
Tania Kincaid fills out her ballot as her daughter Kiera Kincaid looks over her shoulder at the Braddock Heights Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Election Day Voting
Voters fill out their ballots at Brunswick Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Election Day Voting
Tina Hoopengardner, left, dons an “I Voted” sticker after voting as Ellis Burruss watches at Brunswick Middle School on Tuesday.
Election Day 2022
Jacob Lewis, 3, stands beneath a voting booth while his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, fills out his ballot at Sabillasville Environmental School Tuesday morning.
Dan Cox Election Day 2022
Dan Cox, Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, snaps a picture with his wife, Valerie (center), and supporters Tuesday outside the polling location at Sabillasville Environmental School after casting his ballot.
Election Day Prep
John Cooke, an election judge, assembles a voting booth at the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

