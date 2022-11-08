Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
The election polling location at Damascus Road Community Church on Md. 144, west of Mount Airy, was filled with voters Tuesday morning. More than 300 voters had cast their ballot as of 9:30 a.m., according to an election official.
Dan Cox, Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, snaps a picture with his wife, Valerie (center), and supporters Tuesday outside the polling location at Sabillasville Environmental School after casting his ballot.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency.
Democrats feared their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and their control of the U.S. Senate — once seen as more secure — may loosen. The party's governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.
-AP, Nov. 8, 5:20 p.m.
-Ric Dugan, Nov. 8, 5:15 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.
The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
-AP, Nov. 8, 5:10 p.m.
-Katina Zentz, Nov. 8, 4:50 p.m.
To thwart election interference, National Guardsmen trained in cybersecurity are on standby to provide ballot-security assistance to 14 states.
Officials told reporters on Friday that the guard is working with the U.S. Cyber Command, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and federal and local law enforcement to detect and prevent election interference.
-Capital News Service, Nov. 8, 4:45 p.m.
-Katina Zentz, Nov. 8, 4:15 p.m.
A good start
A Maryland State Board of Elections official said Election Day got off to a good start across the state.
There were a few exceptions, according to Nikki Charlson, the board’s deputy administrator.
She said in a briefing with reporters late Tuesday morning that three polling places opened late, but quickly worked out their problems. None of those polling places was in Frederick County.
Charlson said polling places will be open across Maryland until 8 p.m. Anyone in line by then still will be permitted to vote, even if it happens past 8 p.m.
After polls close, the state first will share results from early voting, which ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, Charlson said.
Then, in counties that started counting mail-in ballots early, those results will be shared, she said. Not all counties in Maryland counted mail-in ballots early.
Election officials in each county will start or continue their counts of mail-in ballots on Thursday.
-Andrew Schotz, Nov. 8, 4 p.m.
A call for respect
Outside of Sabillasville Environmental School, Bob Testerman, a Sabillasville resident, said there wasn't a race or candidate that particularly excited him this election cycle.
But, he said, he is worried about the direction the country is taking — it feels like people are losing respect for one another.
"The two-party system is what we have," he said, "but it may be time for people to stop calling people names."
"Let's get together and learn to get along," he said. "We all have to find a common ground and at least move forward and stop going backwards."
-Angela Roberts, Nov. 8, 5 p.m.
A vote for recreational marijuana
Thurmont resident Shannon Knighton was excited to vote on Tuesday in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. The drug is much less harmful than prescription opioids and has an abundance of medical benefits, he said.
He has friends who use medical marijuana.
His grandmother, who had lung cancer and emphysema, also used it before she died. It helped with her pain, he said.
"It's 2022," he said, standing outside of Sabillasville Environmental School, his polling place. "It's time."
-Angela Roberts, Nov. 8, 5:20 p.m.
Exercising a right
Madison Presley, a Sabillasville resident, said it's important for people to exercise their right to vote — especially in her generation. She's a 20-year-old student at Mount St. Mary's University.
Although there wasn't a candidate who she felt particularly passionate about, she said she was excited to vote for the legalization of marijuana in Maryland.
She grew up in Colorado and remembers what it was like when the drug became legal for recreational use in 2012. It benefitted her siblings a lot, she said, both for medical reasons and legal ones.
"I don't like people going to prison for 10 years for pot," she said.
