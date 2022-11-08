Editor's note: Dispatches from News-Post reporters who fanned out to stay on top of all of the local election races.

Sheriff Jenkins Party
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins speaks to his supporters at a thank you party Tuesday night at the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Dept. 
Election
Alan Meierhoefer, an election judge, locks the ballot drop box outside of William. R. Talley Recreation Center at 8 p.m. as the polls close Tuesday night.
Moore elected Maryland's first Black governor

Moore elected Maryland's first Black governor

Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.

Election 2022
Frederick County firefighters Roger Fessenden, left, and Rose Butt spread the word about the firefighters charter question that is on the ballot outside the Talley Recreation Center on West Second Street.
Election 2022
People enter the Middletown Elementary School to vote Tuesday afternoon.
Election Line
A line of voters stretched out the door of the polling location at Thurmont Primary School Tuesday evening.
Election 2022
Voter booths are filled at Middletown Elementary School on Tuesday.
Election 2022
Tania Kincaid fills out her ballot as her daughter Kiera Kincaid looks over her shoulder at the Braddock Heights Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Election Day Voting
Voters fill out their ballots at Brunswick Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Election Day Voting
Tina Hoopengardner, left, dons an “I Voted” sticker after voting as Ellis Burruss watches at Brunswick Middle School on Tuesday.
Election Day 2022
Jacob Lewis, 3, stands beneath a voting booth while his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, fills out his ballot at Sabillasville Environmental School Tuesday morning.
Dan Cox Election Day 2022
Dan Cox, Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, snaps a picture with his wife, Valerie (center), and supporters Tuesday outside the polling location at Sabillasville Environmental School after casting his ballot.
Election Day Prep
John Cooke, an election judge, assembles a voting booth at the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

(9) comments

AOC
AOC

Based on current numbers, FCTA's apple ballot is a good predictor of losing candidates.

Report
benhem612

It's odd to base definition of losing on current numbers when there are 17,000 ballots left to be counted.

Report
LuvFrederick

No big deal, Fitzwater's passion is teaching. Maybe Trone can give her a job at one of his Total "Whine" stores.

Report
AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

Report
TrekMan

Classic! Hahahahahahaha!!

Report
AOC
AOC

BYE BYE Karl DisBickelable.

Report
gary4books
gary4books

Bob Testerman: "The two-party system is what we have," he said, "but it may be time for people to stop calling people names."

Me, too.

Report
AOC
AOC

Before I cast my vote, researched candidates in depth. Based on past actions, he earned the moniker.

Report Add Reply
Report
gary4books

I do disagree. But you are welcome to your opinion as I am to mine.

Report

