From left, Malcolm Bates, campaign manager for Frederick County executive candidate Jessica Fitzwater; Fitzwater; and interns Jenna Buxton and Amanda Gaynor look at results on a computer Tuesday night during an election watch party at Gambrill Mt. Food Co.
The election polling location at Damacus Road Community Church on Md. 144 west of Mt Airy was filled with voters Tuesday morning. More than 300 voters had cast their ballot as of 9:30 a.m., according to an election official.
Dan Cox, Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, snaps a picture with his wife, Valerie (center), and supporters Tuesday outside the polling location at Sabillasville Environmental School after casting his ballot.
Frederick County firefighters Roger Fessenden, left, and Rose Butt spread the word about the firefighters charter question that is on the ballot outside the Talley Recreation Center on West Second Street.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly …
Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state's primary, but nonetheless bested Oz in a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary.
The win gives Democrats breathing room as they seek to maintain their narrow control of the Senate and the House remains to early to call.
Republican Del. Neil Parrott led Democrat U.S. Rep David Trone 51.25% to 48.63% with early voting, some mail-in ballots and 240 of 247 Electio…
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday.
Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the Total Wine & More liquor chain has put more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign.
Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. However, Parrott, who is a conservative state legislator from Washington County, is expected to benefit from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district more competitive.
With all votes from Election Day precincts counted, Republicans Philip Dacey and Tony Chmelik held narrow leads in the race for two at-large s…
As early election results came in on Tuesday night, Democrats were poised to hold six of the seven seats on the Frederick County Council.
Democrats Brad Young and Renee Knapp held leads over their Republican challengers with 29% and 27% of the vote respectively, although with only a few Election Day precincts reporting, plus early voting and partial returns for mail-in ballots.
Republicans Tony Chmelik and Philip Dacey were facing Young and Knapp for two at-large seats.
Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor.
Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrats Wes Moore and U.S. Rep Anthony Brown aimed to make Maryland history Tuesday, with Moore hoping to become the state’s first Black governor and Brown running to be Maryland’s first Black attorney general.
Moore, 44, is running against Republican Dan Cox, a state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in 2020 in Maryland after receiving only 32% of the vote.
-AP, Nov. 8, 7:35 p.m.
'A little alarmed' by messaging
Chianti Blackmon said she was deeply invested in the Maryland governor’s race.
Blackmon, an unaffiliated voter, said Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, did a “really, really great job” during his eight years in office.
In this year’s election, she said the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore, aligned with her values more than the Republican candidate, Dan Cox.
“Wes Moore for governor was really eye opening,” said Blackmon, who cast her ballot at the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick. “I was a little alarmed by the Republicans’ messaging. ... I’m not sure if that’s the sort of leader that I like.”
-Jack Hogan, Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m.
'More of a mixture'
Roxanne Ransburg, who cast her ballot at the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick, said she mostly voted for Republicans, including Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins — but she chose some Democrats, too.
“I don’t like that everyone in Maryland votes Democratic,” Ransburg said. “We’re a blue state, but I’d like to see a little bit more of a mixture.”
-Jack Hogan, Nov. 8, 7:13 p.m.
Focus on school board, Congress
Morgan Neibich-Gianni said the races for the Frederick County Board of Education and the District 6 congressional seat were top of mind for her.
“The congressional race with [U.S. Rep. David] Trone is competitive now because of redistricting,” Neibich-Gianni said. “We wanted to make sure we turned up for that.”
Neibich-Gianni and her husband, Anthony Gianni, walked the short distance from their Frederick home to the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick to cast their ballots.
Neibich-Gianni said she’s worried about political races elsewhere, too.
“I’m from Pennsylvania originally, so I’m very concerned about what’s going on up there,” she said.
-Jack Hogan, Nov. 8, 7:11 p.m.
Vote for Jenkins was meaningful
Jayme Sutton said she voted for Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to serve a fifth term as the county’s top police official.
She said the vote was especially important to her because she works with one of Jenkins’ relatives.
Sutton, who cast her ballot at Monocacy Middle School in Frederick, said the issue of whether to legalize marijuana use was “not very important to me.”
“I don’t think it has real use, nonmedically. I just say that because I’m in the health field,” Sutton said. “It creates more problems than necessary, but that’s neither here nor there. Maybe that’s a personal thing. I don’t know.”
-Jack Hogan, Nov. 8, 7:09 p.m.
Every vote counts
If need be, Charles Eyler would drive through the night to vote. He’s done it before.
For one election, when he was living in New Mexico, he drove 580 miles from Texas to get to his assigned polling place.
The drive was much shorter this year for Eyler, who cast his ballot at Monocacy Middle School in Frederick after his work shift.
“That’s what you do. I mean, you have to vote,” Eyler said. “People say, ‘Your vote doesn’t count.’ It counts. It all counts.”
Eyler, who voted for Republican candidates down his entire ballot, said the most important issues for him were the economy, law and order policing, and schools.
-Jack Hogan, Nov. 8, 7:07 p.m.
A family of educators
For Rachel Sprouse, the most important part of her ballot was voting for four seats on the Frederick County Board of Education.
Sprouse hails from a family of educators. Her mother worked as a teacher, her aunt was a superintendent and “almost everyone” in her family served on a board of education or a related body at some point in their careers, she said.
She voted for the four Students First slate candidates — Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and incumbent Karen Yoho — who the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees have endorsed.
“They just seem to have a more firm grasp of what, actually, are the issues facing schools,” Sprouse said after casting her ballot at Monocacy Middle School in Frederick. “The others, they just seem to be hellbent on some kind of ideology that really doesn’t make sense in practice.”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat.
Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee.
Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.
Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.
-AP, Nov. 6:43 p.m.
-Bill Green, Nov. 8, 6:40 p.m.
-Ric Dugan, Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
A line of dozens of voters stretched out the door at Thurmont Primary School at around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Near the front of the line, one young man said he'd been waiting to vote for about 45 minutes.
After getting frustrated by the wait at the primary school, LaCretia and John Stonesifer drove to Thurmont Middle School — where they used to vote — where they planned to cast provisional ballots.
There was only a short line of voters inside of the middle school.
"It's ridiculous," LaCretia said, adding that she planned to call the Frederick County Board of Elections to complain about the reshuffling of the precincts.
-Angela Roberts, Nov. 8, 6:20 p.m.
Tammy Niall-Waddell, of Mount Airy has been voting with her dad since she was old enough to vote. Her father died in January, she said, so she was out voting at the Damascus Road Community Church with her son.
She said people can’t complain about the way things are if they don’t go out to vote. So that’s why she voted for Board of Education candidates Cindy Rose, Olivia Angola and Nancy Allen.
Niall-Waddell said she started homeschooling two of her children since she felt the school system wasn’t doing an adequate job.
“Truth and honesty is they’re going to help the parents get back into the schools and that's where the parents need to be,” she said.
She also voted to keep Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in office, she said.
“He's done a really good job,” she said. “I mean, he's tough on the system and he follows what the law says.”
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, sought to hold on to his seat Tuesday against Heather Mizeur, a well-funded Democrat, in their high-profile race in the 1st Congressional District of Harford County and the Eastern Shore.
Rep. David Trone, a second-term Democrat representing Western Maryland, faced a challenge from Republican state Del. Neil Parrott in the sprawling 6th District. Trone has poured more than $12 million into the race, which is a rematch of 2020.
-Baltimore Sun, Nov. 8, 6:00 p.m.
Exercising a right
Madison Presley, a Sabillasville resident, said it's important for people to exercise their right to vote — especially in her generation. She's a 20-year-old student at Mount St. Mary's University.
Although there wasn't a candidate who she felt particularly passionate about, she said she was excited to vote for the legalization of marijuana in Maryland.
She grew up in Colorado and remembers what it was like when the drug became legal for recreational use in 2012. It benefitted her siblings a lot, she said, both for medical reasons and legal ones.
"I don't like people going to prison for 10 years for pot," she said.
-Angela Roberts, Nov. 8, 5:25 p.m.
A vote for recreational marijuana
Thurmont resident Shannon Knighton was excited to vote on Tuesday in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. The drug is much less harmful than prescription opioids and has an abundance of medical benefits, he said.
He has friends who use medical marijuana.
His grandmother, who had lung cancer and emphysema, also used it before she died. It helped with her pain, he said.
"It's 2022," he said, standing outside of Sabillasville Environmental School, his polling place. "It's time."
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitm…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency.
Democrats feared their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and their control of the U.S. Senate — once seen as more secure — may loosen. The party's governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.
-AP, Nov. 8, 5:20 p.m.
-Ric Dugan, Nov. 8, 5:15 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.
The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
-AP, Nov. 8, 5:10 p.m.
A call for respect
Outside of Sabillasville Environmental School, Bob Testerman, a Sabillasville resident, said there wasn't a race or candidate that particularly excited him this election cycle.
But, he said, he is worried about the direction the country is taking — it feels like people are losing respect for one another.
"The two-party system is what we have," he said, "but it may be time for people to stop calling people names."
"Let's get together and learn to get along," he said. "We all have to find a common ground and at least move forward and stop going backwards."
-Angela Roberts, Nov. 8, 5:00 p.m.
-Katina Zentz, Nov. 8, 4:50 p.m.
To thwart election interference, National Guardsmen trained in cybersecurity are on standby to provide ballot-security assistance to 14 states.
Officials told reporters on Friday that the guard is working with the U.S. Cyber Command, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency and federal and local law enforcement to detect and prevent election interference.
-Capital News Service, Nov. 8, 4:45 p.m.
-Katina Zentz, Nov. 8, 4:15 p.m.
A good start
A Maryland State Board of Elections official said Election Day got off to a good start across the state.
There were a few exceptions, according to Nikki Charlson, the board’s deputy administrator.
She said in a briefing with reporters late Tuesday morning that three polling places opened late, but quickly worked out their problems. None of those polling places was in Frederick County.
Charlson said polling places will be open across Maryland until 8 p.m. Anyone in line by then still will be permitted to vote, even if it happens past 8 p.m.
After polls close, the state first will share results from early voting, which ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, Charlson said.
Then, in counties that started counting mail-in ballots early, those results will be shared, she said. Not all counties in Maryland counted mail-in ballots early.
Election officials in each county will start or continue their counts of mail-in ballots on Thursday.
(9) comments
Based on current numbers, FCTA's apple ballot is a good predictor of losing candidates.
It's odd to base definition of losing on current numbers when there are 17,000 ballots left to be counted.
No big deal, Fitzwater's passion is teaching. Maybe Trone can give her a job at one of his Total "Whine" stores.
[thumbup]
Classic! Hahahahahahaha!!
BYE BYE Karl DisBickelable.
Bob Testerman: "The two-party system is what we have," he said, "but it may be time for people to stop calling people names."
Me, too.
Before I cast my vote, researched candidates in depth. Based on past actions, he earned the moniker.
I do disagree. But you are welcome to your opinion as I am to mine.
