Newspapers, so the old saying goes, are the first rough draft of history. Though the origin of the quote is somewhat in dispute, it's most often attributed to the late Washington Post publisher Phil Graham.
Regardless of who said it first, the sentiment is pretty hard to dispute, though nowadays, that "rough draft" also comes from other media -- television, radio, social -- as well. The key, as with everything, is to make sure that source of news is a place you can trust to tell you the facts.
For nearly 137 years now, the news here in Frederick County has been chronicled by what's now the Frederick News-Post. Originally established as the Frederick News by William T. Delaplaine, in 1916 The News acquired its competitor, The Frederick Post, with the News publishing in the evening and the Post in the morning. Finally, in 2002, the papers were combined into what's now the News-Post.
From those humble beginnings of working out of a small print shop in downtown Frederick to today with our current facility, the staff of the Frederick News-Post has chronicled that first draft of Frederick history. We've been here to cover not just the big stories but the ones that are important to the community. Of course, we do so today not just in print, but also online and with video, with our subscribing members not only getting the news on their doorstep, but also on their laptops and mobile phones.
Today, in the midst of Frederick's 275th anniversary, this edition of Hello Frederick brings you what some might consider some lesser known bits of local history. Stories about famous faces, dates and places here but ones that might not be as well-known but are nonetheless important accounts of the fabric of Frederick County.
-- Paul Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.