Due to the weather and leftover icy conditions from yesterday’s storm, and for the safety of our carriers and employees, some routes may be very late or be unable to be delivered on Friday, Feb. 19th. We will make all efforts to deliver your paper, but if we are unable to do so all papers will be delivered the following day. As always, your subscription includes full access to our website, including ePages – a digital replica of the printed newspaper. If you have questions or concerns about your delivery, please reach out to us by sending an email to circulation@newspost.com. Thank you for being a member of The Frederick News-Post. Stay safe and warm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!