It is, perhaps, an interesting time for a conservative to be writing about crime reform. We are witnessing a dramatic upsurge in violent crime in many American cities over the past two years, aided and abetted by the “defund the police” movement, a not unrelated decrease in the number of arrests of violent criminals, and the funding by autocrats like George Soros and Mark Zuckerburg of “progressive” District Attorneys to stop what they see as the racially based jailing of a disproportionate number of young men.
I am not focusing on these issues. No American, whatever their race, deserves to be victimized by a violent psychopath or the criminally insane. Our prisons exist for a reason, and it is most obviously to help keep these people away from the larger population. The problem of the prosecutors who don’t or only selectively prosecute seems to be taking care of itself as Chesa Boudin, the particularly callous and deluded DA in San Francisco, was recently recalled. I doubt he will be the last to suffer the ire of a badly bruised and bloody body politic — no matter how much money our autocrats mobilize to keep them in office.
What I choose to focus on is the politicization and criminalization of addiction whereby many of our brothers and sisters, and perhaps even some of ourselves, have fallen victim to an increasingly harsh and knee-jerk system of punishment.
Throughout history, criminal charges have often been levied against those who are victims of state campaigns. From Ancient Rome to 18th century England (heck, Australia was founded as a penal colony to deal with the surfeit of English who ran afoul of the gin craze that plagued 18th century England) to today’s America, where the “War on Drugs” has entered its fifth decade. It is, by far, the longest “war” in American history, and we now see, even here in relatively tranquil Frederick County, people being charged and forced to plea resulting in 30-year prison sentences for using and distributing drugs. Many of them are addicted to the drugs they sell — and sell to feed their addictions. Think about that. Derek Chauvin, the disgraced Minneapolis police officer who brought about George Floyd’s death — the event that has led to cataclysmic, systemic and often violent change in this country over the past two years, was sentenced to 22.5 years! And yet, here in Frederick County, drug users and sellers are forced to plead to 30 years after being charged with even longer terms? How is that possible? It makes no sense.
Many in the prison reform movement have been outraged by these realities for decades, but it took the opioid crisis and the related fentanyl craze to open the eyes of many Americans. The war on drugs became personal then, as middle class America was affected and doctors became reluctant to even prescribe effective pain killers to those who desperately needed them.
This crisis offers an opportunity. I mentioned Rome above knowing that I would come back to the case of Jesus. He was sentenced to die by the Roman authorities at the behest of the Jewish community for his rabble rousing and an assortment of other transgressions. Not surprisingly, there is much in the Bible on forgiveness and second chances. Symbolically, but also practically at the time, Christ was crucified between two thieves as the son of God was viewed as no better than his companions. Even more importantly, Christ himself, viewed himself as no better.
At the root of the problem is addiction. If you send a drug-addicted person to prison, they will dehumanize themselves in order to get their “fix” in prison. Also, guess what that person will have hanging around their neck when he or she gets out? The same problem he or she came in with and, given the difficulties placed in the way of their reintegration into society, they will often return to what they know best to feed their addiction. The result: Obscene recidivism rates among those who have paid their debt to society but can’t find their way back into that society. We should not be surprised, but we should certainly do better.
Forty years of experience tells me that there is a way out of this. Unfortunately, for those who pick and choose which aspects of the Constitution are sacrosanct, it involves God. The most successful programs of diverting addicts away from using again is by recognizing a higher power that is in charge. If one can recognize that he or she is not in charge of a lot of what happens in life, it helps not only handle life’s unanticipated bumps in the road we all have, it also allows one to recognize that, as a child of God, we are both fallible and worthy of forgiveness.
What is needed is jail diversion programs to treat addiction as a health issue, not a criminal issue. We should embrace and support jail diversion programs and alternative sentencing, mental health courts and drug courts that look for nonpenal solutions to this societal scourge. Restorative Justice seeks to restore the freed felon to his family and community and remove many of the barriers that makes that difficult.
Thankfully, this scourge is not new and, given the evolving attitudes to drug use, it seems fewer and fewer who get caught up in it are viewed as moral pariahs, now more often and thankfully, they are viewed as people who have lost their way and need help to regain traction on life’s often difficult road.
For further reading or to volunteer time or resources, I encourage you to check out the following organizations, all of which are active in the DMV:
Kairos Prison Ministry (www.kairosprisonministry.org)
Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership (COIPP) (www.coipp.org)
Prison Fellowship (https://www.prisonfellowship.org/)
There are surely countless other worthy organizations but these are three that my wife and I — particularly my wife Anna — have become involved in recently. We have so many problems facing us as Americans. The loss of at least one, maybe two generations of our young people to laws that sometimes seems motivated more by both capriciousness and vengeance than by forgiveness and even practicality, seems to me, a good place to try and rebuild what binds us together as Americans.
David E. Staveley, Ph.D. writes from Monrovia where he has just finished his 29th year as an educator. It was a particularly grueling year and he looks forward to his ever-shortening summer (unpaid) break to reconnect with his family and his community.
