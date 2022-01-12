A June 5, 2021, report by Alexander Mallin of ABC News read, “More than 465 people have been arrested across nearly all 50 states in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced in a statement marking Saturday as 150 days since the insurrection. A fact sheet released by the DOJ helps to illustrate what officials have described as likely the largest criminal investigation in DOJ’s history, which continues to sweep up more suspects.” Also, “Rioters breached through barricades and security checkpoints…”
Many rational people have argued against the use of the term “insurrection” in describing the protest/riot of Jan. 6. Even ABC News, as shown above, has been inconsistent. They referred to participants as “rioters,” not insurrectionists. Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as: “a usually violent attempt to take control of a government.” Jan. 6, at worst, was an attempt to influence the outcome of an election. Rioters intended no government takeover. Theatrical politicians and media, however, insist on mislabeling — stimulating emotional responses.
It is not inappropriate to question the reconstituted furor recently stirred up by the Democrats and fueled by some Republicans — “celebrating” the first anniversary (never letting a good crisis go to waste). Democrats claim that “democracy, itself, is threatened.” Seriously? Ye of little faith.
It seems that today’s leading Democrats (our own Jamie Raskin among them) would like us to believe that the fiasco on Jan. 6 is the most serious attack on the Capitol ever directed against our governing administrators. Untrue.
The Capitol building has experienced worse — by both foreign and domestic real terrorists. In 1954, a group of Puerto Ricans, from the balcony of the House chamber, fired 30 rounds from semi-automatic pistols onto the floor wounding five representatives. Literally like shooting fish in a barrel. Five representatives were shot — with murderous intent. The shooters for their intrusion into this so called “hallowed ground” received long sentences — essentially amounting to life, but guess what? Twenty-five years later, Jimmy Carter commuted their sentences, and all returned to Puerto Rico. Apparently, Jimmy didn’t consider attempted murder of members of Congress such a big deal.
In 1971, the Weathermen (look ‘em up) bombed the U.S. Capitol. This leftist domestic terrorist group had an affinity for attacking government buildings. In the 1970s, they claimed credit for bombing the Capitol, the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department. That Capitol bombing attack cost us an estimated $300,000. That’s over $2 million in today’s dollars. Bill Clinton, on his last day in office, pardoned Susan Rosenberg for her role in the bombing — no biggy.
Major rioting, as detailed in countless media reports, has occurred in various U.S. cities in the past two years. The District of Columbia, New York, Seattle and San Francisco (to name just a few) have been torn apart. Businesses damaged and destroyed. Police stations taken over and torched. People injured and killed, many millions of dollars in property stolen or destroyed. Fewer arrests were publicized for these riots than were made for the Capitol travesty on Jan. 6. Many police were ordered to stand down. No congressional investigations. Senators and representatives are disinterested.
So, we ask ourselves (or we should) why? Why does the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol get so much more attention than the mass rioting across the country? It’s all about the people who were inconvenienced — or who were rioting. In the urban riots, mostly regular citizens, business owners and lower-level politicians (mayors, city council members, etc.) suffered, but in the Capitol riots “the important people” were disturbed and even scared. Big difference.
It’s been said that members of Congress think that nothing bad ever happens — unless it happens to them. Then it’s all hands on deck — build a fence around the Capitol. Call out the National Guard and FBI. Wait! I thought “fences don’t work.” I guess Nancy’s do. Hmmm.
The left is overplaying this hand. More violence has previously occurred with more serious results and less reaction. Do Democrats have a reason for their dramatic anniversary “celebration?” Sure they do. They’re redirecting our attention. Look over there, but don’t look at Joe.
Have Nancy Pelosi, and friends, had annual remembrances for Congressman Steve Scalise, Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner and congressional aid Zack Barth? Remember? Each was shot by a leftist during a practice for the annual congressional baseball game.
Democracy in danger? Balderdash! Bipartisanship is!
Closing thought: “When in the course of human events…” Remember the rest?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
(1) comment
The bottom line is Donald Trump remains unchecked and the greatest threat alive to America, the World, and humanity. Until he is held accountable and disabled from politics and communication in its entirety, he will remain so until the day he ends; probably similar in manner to how Hitler ended. At that point, America will be a mute point.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.