Like other people in Frederick County’s Council District 3, Tarolyn Thrasher watched the struggle over the Democratic nomination for the council seat unfold in recent weeks.
Now, Thrasher is seeking to fill a vacancy on the November ballot to help her community heal and provide district residents who have been overlooked with a voice at the county level.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the July 19 primary to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by a single vote, but a Frederick County Circuit Court judge disqualified Di Cola last week, saying she didn’t live in the district, after a lawsuit filed by Keegan-Ayer.
That leaves a vacancy for the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to fill by Friday.
As of Wednesday, only Thrasher and Keegan-Ayer had applied to fill the vacancy. The Central Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday to review the applications and vote.
The Democratic nominee will face the Republican nominee, former Frederick alderwoman Shelley Aloi, in the November general election.
Thrasher ran for a nomination to the House of Delegates from Legislative District 3 in the July primary. She finished fifth in the race for three spots on the ballot, with 12% of the vote.
While Legislative District 3 is larger than Council District 3, the council district is contained within the legislative one.
Thrasher said Wednesday that she believes her previous race would serve her well, since people in the district know her and know she understands the issues in the area.
They include a lack of affordable housing and services that the district needs, jobs, a lack of minority teachers in schools, and transportation, she said.
Thrasher said she decided to seek the vacancy when she saw Keegan-Ayer’s lawsuit against Di Cola.
She said she wants to make sure that the voices of people in the community are being heard, and that the district has a minority voice to make sure the community’s needs are being met.
The community is hurting and divided right now, Thrasher said, and she’s confident she can help with the healing process.
“I know that I can bring our community together,” she said.
She supports requests by some city officials and residents along Frederick’s Golden Mile that a new library in the neighborhood be built near the city’s Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
County officials have proposed building the facility at a county property along Himes Avenue.
If the residents of the area feel that the Butterfly Ridge location better accommodates them, that’s where the library should go, Thrasher said.
Tarolyn Thrasher seems like a decent person and would probably make a good councilmember, but the nominee should clearly be Keegan-Ayer.
To nominate anyone else, no matter how qualified, would be to disregard 50% of the votes.
Had Di Cola's vote been thrown out BEFORE she was disqualified, it would have been a TIE and the nomination would have gone to Keegan-Ayer.
I have no horse in this race. We live in district 1, and I do not know any of the 3 women involved.
It's a shame things got messy, but Keegan-Ayer should clearly be the nominee.
The only other possibility that I can think of would be to redo the election, and IDK if that's even possible (I'm guessing it's not).
I appreciate her interest, but the clear nominee is the one who had the votes. Otherwise, this is some bizarre non-democratic process. We have enough of that in the US at present, don't need it here.
Agree. And DiCola did not win by one vote, her vote was illegal, so it was a tie.
