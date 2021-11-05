Thurmont Skate Park Groundbreaking
Buy Now

From left, Alan Shmiel, 16, Maceo Zelenka, 15, Josh Boyle, Norman Montoya, 16, and Patrick Dugan, 16, are members of the Thurmont Skate Park Committee. The town of Thurmont held a groundbreaking ceremony in the future skate park site at East End Park in September. The committee members were joined at the event by the Thurmont Parks and Recreation Commission and town officials who have played a significant role in the project.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The youth-driven Thurmont Skate Park will officially open Saturday amid a community celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting is slated for 2:30 p.m. at East End Park, 804 East Main St.

The project, which was first pitched earlier this year, was spearheaded by a group of Catoctin High School teenagers and rallied on by town leaders.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!