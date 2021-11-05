The youth-driven Thurmont Skate Park will officially open Saturday amid a community celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting is slated for 2:30 p.m. at East End Park, 804 East Main St.
The project, which was first pitched earlier this year, was spearheaded by a group of Catoctin High School teenagers and rallied on by town leaders.
