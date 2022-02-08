WASHINGTON — How much lower can the Republican Party possibly go to appease Donald Trump’s authoritarian whims?
On Friday, the party national committee voted to censure two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, for joining the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The Jan. 6 attack, it bears noting, was in response to the exhortations of President Donald Trump that morning to a crowd massed in Washington. Trump, peddling the lie that the recent election, which he had lost, was stolen from him, urged the crowd to go to the Capitol while he retired to the safety of the White House to watch the chaos unfold on television.
Since then, the Justice Department has charged hundreds of participants — including a handful of militia types for seditious conspiracy — and the work of uncovering the Trump administration’s role in organizing and abetting the attack continues.
And yet the Republican National Committee abased itself even further Friday by describing the attack, which left five dead and hundreds injured, as “legitimate political discourse.”
Trump’s relentless campaign to sabotage the select committee investigation has reduced the Grand Old Party of Lincoln to a shell of its former conservative self. It seems either intimidated or mesmerized by Trump’s army of rabid supporters, who hope to elect him president again two years from now. The same old fiction that has carried him to this point goes on undiminished and unashamed, with new rallies like the latest one in Texas repeating the big lie Trump has told since he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
The state of play in today’s social media universe guarantees broad coverage of the Trump Show wherever and whenever he chooses to stage it. In the absence of departed GOP truth-tellers of the ilk of Bob Dole, John McCain and Howard Baker, the party seems unable or unwilling to cast aside the intruder from reality TV who still dominates it.
Recent remarks by Trump arguing that that his vice president, Mike Pence, could have overturned the 2020 election in his own favor have triggered a debate in Congress over the Electoral Count Act of 1877 and the certification of the results of the Electoral College. The law stipulates that the vice president will preside over the count in his role as president of the Senate.
A bipartisan group of senators has been discussing changes. Trump has weighed in with his contention that Pence “could have sent the votes back to various legislators for reassessment after so much fraud and irregularities were found.” Such comments only have intensified pressures for review of the law. Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent, observed: “I think everybody knows this law needs to be clarified, except perhaps the former president. I think his comments only underline the fact.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told reporters the law was “clearly flawed and needs to be updated.” Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota agreed: “Clarifying it makes sense; perhaps add additional arguments in favor of trying to fix this and slam the door shut on this once and for all.”
Currently, any objection to the counting of the votes requires just one member from both the House and Senate in order to trigger debate and a vote in Congress. A new proposal would require one-third of all members in each body to object, and three-fifths to sustain the motion and vote. Also, a new proposal would remove the vice president from the process and replace him with the Senate president pro tem.
Trump has further put his heavy hand on the scales by saying that, if he is returned to the presidency in 2024, he will pardon all pro-Trump individuals who might be arrested and charged for participating in the Jan. 6 mob insurrection.
From all this, it is patently clear that the Republican Party — that is, whatever remnant within it still cherishes our Constitution — must awake from its slumber and free itself and the country from Trump. But who in the party has the awareness of the need to do so, and the influence in it to perform this public service at this critical time?
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
