Tommy James and the Shondells have racked up 23 gold records since their 1966 debut. Whether it’s their live shows, the movie in production inspired by James’ memoir, or James’ own Sirius XM show, James and his band are enjoying the kind of longevity most bands can only dream of.
James is grateful to fans for their dedication and proud that his music connects to so many.
“I look out at our concert crowd and see literally three generations of people,” he said during a recent phone interview.
Currently, the band plays only weekend shows because James’ other work keeps him busy during the week.
They’ll perform in Frederick at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
“We haven’t played there for a while, but we’re excited about returning,” said James, who prefers smaller venues to coliseum shows he’s played.
At 1,193 seats, the Weinberg is perfect for him.
“It’s intimate, and you can talk to the audience in a real way. It’s small enough so that the fans can see the show but large enough to be exciting,” he said. “We’re going to try to mingle. I usually come out and shake some hands during the show.”
With so many gold records, it can be tricky to give the audience all they want during their 90 minutes onstage. He, in turn, likes to throw in something new sometimes. Lately, he’s been playing a slow, acoustic version of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” and fans are loving it — which is a good thing because it’s already been selected to play over the closing credits of a movie being made about his memoir, “Me, the Mob, and the Music: A Helluva Ride.”
“It’s not a documentary. It’s not a jukebox musical. It’s a dramatic movie about our very scary and traumatic and nutty relationship with Roulette Records,” James said.
Getting on a label at all was a huge surprise. James and an early version of the Shondells had recorded “Hanky Panky” in his Niles, Michigan, hometown. After a tour of the Midwest, James returned to a life-changing phone call. “A DJ and distributor from Pittsburgh called me and told me this record I’d made two and a half years ago was sitting at No. 1 in Pittsburgh. What had happened was that they had a local record business, and they’d bootlegged 80,000 copies of ‘Hanky Panky’ on a little label and sold them in 10 days.”
James went to Pittsburgh, assembled a new backing band, and was soon courted by all the major labels. He went to bed contentedly one night, thinking he’d be signing with Columbia very soon.
The next morning, all the labels but Roulette called to rescind their offers. James signed with Roulette in 1966.
“Jerry Wexler from Atlantic leveled with me that Morris Levy from Roulette had called all the other labels telling them to back down. Roulette had this shady reputation, and they were shady, but we couldn’t have done better. Morris Levy was a thug, no doubt about it, but I don’t think we would have been a success anywhere else. God bless the crooks.”
Levy frequently introduced James and his bandmates to people that later appeared on TV in handcuffs. This happened so often that James explored deeper. Eventually, Wexler told James point-blank that Roulette Records was a front for the Genovese crime family.
James wrote about this complex relationship in his memoir, which producer Barbara De Fina of “Goodfellas” fame is producing.
“I believe that rock and roll and the mob work well together,” James said. “They’re an exciting combination.”
The production is just beginning casting. “Whoever they get to play me is going to have to play guitar as badly I do to make it authentic. I’m going to leave that to the grown-ups. So many young actors today started in bands and switched over to acting. That wasn’t the case 40 years ago.”
If the movie does well, a Broadway musical inspired by it will come next.
These days, James’ day job is writing his ’60s-themed show on Sirius XM, who approached him about hosting a weekly show on the ’60s channel.
“I was apprehensive because I’d never been a DJ. I had to qualify it that I’d have to write the show myself, play my own music occasionally, and I wanted to make the format so that in addition to the hits, I could play rarities that should’ve been hits.”
Despite his doubts, he’s found that SiriusXM treats him well and that he loves doing the show, which helps him connect with fans old and new.
“It’s an incredibly large audience,” he said. “All of America can listen with the satellite, and the rest of the world can listen with the app. I also tell stories about records.”
Erin Lyndal Martin is a creative writer, arts journalist and visual artist. Learn more at erinlyndalmartin.com.
