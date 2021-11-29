Press Contact: Sue McMurtray
TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE PRODUCTION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL RETURNS TO MAJESTIC THEATER, GETTYSBURG, PA
Totem Pole Playhouse in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre will present Thunderbird Limited’s original adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Carl Schurr & Wil Love on December 9th @ 8 pm at Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The production will run with limited performances until Dec. 19th. Featuring 30 actors, young and old will grace the stage in a myriad of characters. After a one year hiatus, the production will be directed by Totem Pole’s new artistic director, David Hemsley Caldwell . The Pineapple Group of Chambersburg serves as the sponsor for this production.
Once again the show will be a family affair with 5 sets of siblings joining each other on the stage. Gettysburg sisters Kalia & Liliana Hoedemaker will portray the Fezziwig daughters. Orrtanna sisters Mia & Phoebe Kauffman will join each other on stage as Belinda &Martha Cratchit while their older sister, Ruby will take on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past. McConnellsburg brothers Elliott & Jasper Wakefield will each portray Dick Wilkins at a different age. This will mark Elliott’s 6th production of A Christmas Carol. Jasper will take over his brother’s role of Peter Cratchit. Chambersburg’s brother Liam and sister, Alice Spang will join the production for the first time. Her brother Liam will appear as Tiny Tim for the first time and Alice as Belle's daughter, Sled Girl & Want. Fairfield sisters, Madelyn Laird will portray Scrooge’s little sister, Fan & also with her sister Erin will be a part of the Ensemble.
Providing a pre-show concert under the Majestic Marquis will be Bailey Hovermale, Luke Lyman, Elliott Wakefield, and Gabrielle Wyant.
Taking on the coveted role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Bill Eissler and J. Edward Riggs will return as Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner. The three spirits taking Scrooge on his journey of redemption will be portrayed by Ruby Kauffman (The Ghost of Christmas Past), Thomas Trgovac (The Ghost of Christmas Present) and Luke Lyman (The Ghost of Christmas Future.)
Bob Cratchit, the loving father of his poor but happy family is portrayed by Shippensburg resident Luke Reed. Taylor Whidden serves as loving & protective wife, Mrs. Cratchit. Taking their places around the poor but loving Christmas table are Donovan Ohler (Matthew), Jasper Wakefield (Peter Cratchit/Boy Dick Wilkins), Mia Kauffman (Belinda), Phoebe Kauffman (Martha) and their beloved Tiny Tim by Liam Spang.
Adam Wennick will take on the role of Fred, Scrooge’s faithful & patient nephew. Katelyn Schreiner of Greencastle portrays not only his wife but also a Charity Woman and Mrs. Dilber. Thomas Trgovac & Taylor Whidden take on the roles of the jolly Fezziwigs. Belle & her husband will be portrayed by Bailey Hovermale & Adam Wennick and her two daughters by Emmeline Sponseller and Alice Spang, both of Chambersburg.
Rounding out the cast will be Orrtanna resident Larkin Bucher as Ignorance, Reia Hogan as the Fiddler, Eleanor Hogan as the Baker’s Wife, and Emmeline Sponseller, Jayla Wheeler, Gabrielle Wyant as ensemble. Many actors will portray additional roles such as Donovan Ohler (Scrooge as a Boy), Elliott Wakefield (Dick Wilkins, Ensemble, Merchant), Michael Krikorian (Charity Man #1/Old Joe/Party Guest), Luke Lyman (Young Scrooge, Lamplighter #2), Dawn Snider (Beggar Woman/Laundress) and Adam Wennick as lamplighter #1. Maxwell Owens who has been in the production for many years and first played Tiny Tim will now portray the young boy caroler, young Orson Wilkins and a role he has always wanted, Turkey Boy.
Mickey Acton will serve as Production Stage Manager. Darren Server who has served as the Musical Director at Totem Pole Playhouse for the past 11 years steps into the role of Musical Director of this production for the first time. James Fouchard, who designed the original set for this adaptation in 1987 at Central Center in Chambersburg, is the set designer of this current production as well. Majestic Theater’s Technical Director, Jonathan Stiles is serving as lighting designer for the show. Joshua Zietak, Production Technical Director of Totem Pole Playhouse serves in the same position. Serving as choreographer of the festive & spirited Fezziwig Dance is Chad-Alan Carr, Founding Executive/Artistic Director of Gettysburg Community Theatre. Cyd Tokar, veteran of Totem Pole Playhouse serves as Property Designer. Sue Kuhn of Blue Ridge Summit serves as the Costume Coordinator. Adam Grabowski is the Sound Designer. Terrence Sherman’s original music of the 1987 production will be used for this production. Original Costume Design was by Patricia M. Risser.
This year’s performances are scheduled for December 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8:00 pm, with 2:00 pm matinees on December 11, 12, 16, 18, and 19. Ticket prices range from $32 to $38 for adults and $20 for students (age 18 or younger).
School matinees & group bookings may be scheduled through the Totem Pole Playhouse box office by calling 717-352-2164, option 1. Funding for the Adams County school matinees & Franklin County Middle school matinee has been generously donated by the following: Arts for All (TFEC), Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc., The Rice Family Foundation, Danny Sebright, and The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation, Rotary Club of Chambersburg Foundation and donations through the Adams County Community Foundation.
The Majestic Theater has joined hundreds of other theaters across America in committing to meet or exceed CDC, state and local regulations for operations through CinemaSafe. (www.CinemaSafe.org) Masks must be worn at all times at the Majestic Theater, regardless of vaccination status.
To purchase tickets call the Majestic Theater Box Office at 717-337-8200 or online at the Majestic Theater website www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
For interviews with director, actors or designers, please contact Sue McMurtray, Director of Marketing & Communications: 717-352-2164, option 3
