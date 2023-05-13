May is National Trauma Awareness Month, so let’s talk about it.
Trauma is a widespread problem. It results from exposure to an incident or series of events that are emotionally disturbing or life-threatening, with lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional, and/or spiritual well-being.
Experiences that may be traumatic include physical, sexual, and emotional abuse; childhood neglect; and living with a family member with a mental health or substance use disorder.
A large study of childhood trauma found that 60% of American adults report experiencing at least one traumatic incident before the age of 18. Alarmingly, 25% report three or more occurrences of trauma.
It’s alarming because childhood trauma (known as Adverse Childhood Experiences) has been found to be related to physical ailments in adulthood (asthma, hypertension, stroke, cardiovascular disease), behavioral health challenges (depression, anxiety, substance misuse), and social challenges (unemployment, homelessness).
The higher the number of traumatic incidents during childhood, the higher the likelihood of negative impacts in adulthood.
Trauma can also affect populations of people, such as neighborhoods or a county.
Racism has a highly traumatic impact on people of color. Poverty and violence in the community can be equally traumatic to multiple groups.
This type of trauma is known as collective trauma.
Immediately prior to and after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts began predicting that a behavioral health crisis would arise during the pandemic.
Forecasts were that rates of depression, anxiety, and substance misuse would increase, as would family violence. According to behavioral health authorities at the time, COVID-19 would cause collective trauma, which would, in turn, create a behavioral health crisis.
Unfortunately, the experts were right.
In 2022, Mental Health America found that the number of people looking online for help with their mental health increased significantly from 2019 to 2021.
In 2021, over 5.4 million people took an online mental health screen, a nearly 500% increase over the number in 2019 and a 103% increase over 2020.
The study also revealed that there were significant increases in the percentage of people scoring at risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, and psychotic-like experiences from 2019 to 2021. Not only were the predictions coming true, but we were recognizing our own challenges and the need to reach out for help.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families in ways we are just beginning to understand.
We have discovered that, on average, family stress levels were much higher than before the pandemic. Self-reports of adult depression and anxiety rose 30% from 2019 to 2021.
Younger adults tended to suffer more than older individuals, with 56% of 18- to 24-year-olds reporting more depression and anxiety during COVID-19 than before. The incidence of mental health challenges was also higher in women than in men.
In March 2020 (yes, three years ago), based on local concerns about the predictions we had been hearing, Trauma Responsive Frederick (TRF) was formed.
TRF is a grass-roots, volunteer coalition whose collective vision is for all of us to live in a community that embraces trauma-informed principles that can ease the impact of the pandemic on hurting families and businesses.
The main goals of TRF are to educate the public about trauma, particularly the collective trauma of COVID-19; advocate for more accessible and appropriate behavioral health care; and collaborate with all stakeholders in the quest for a trauma responsive Frederick County.
Visit our website at traumaresponsivefrederick.org for more details.
The worst of the pandemic may be over, but the consequences of the pandemic will linger.
Experts now predict that COVID-19 will impact our collective mental health for 15 to 20 years. We can expect to see increased rates of depression and anxiety, along with increased substance misuse and household violence.
We are putting a spotlight on these issues since it is National Trauma Awareness month, but it is something that we need to continue to focus on well past this month.
There is a long road ahead, but Frederick County can build resilience in its people and thrive if we acknowledge the impact of different types of trauma and the need for trauma-informed support across all sectors of our community.
Inga James is the founder and chair of Trauma Responsive Frederick. Dr. Rachel Mandel is the coordinator.
