Only 3 out of every 100 boys who enter the Boy Scouts of America become Eagle Scouts, the highest rank. On Friday, four members of Troop 274 had a unique joint ceremony, outdoors at the Boy Scouts Troop pavilion.
Usually, each Eagle Scout has their own ceremony, but due to COVID-19, the troop decided to do all four of the ceremonies as one.
Troop leader Brian Dwyer said it was fitting the boys all did their ceremony together, as three of them — Peter Abett, Joshua Wulff and Thomas Peluso — have been in scouts together since they were very young. The fourth, Jacob Perez, joined the troop last fall after moving from Washington State to Fort Detrick with his family.
“And when Jacob came in and he fit on the troop like a glove,” Abett said. “He’s extremely charismatic.”
Perez said the transition to scouting in Frederick was easy.
“In scouting they welcome you with open arms, it doesn’t matter who you are,” Perez said.
In order to become an Eagle Scout, a scout must first come through the previous six ranks, hold multiple leadership roles, gain 21 badges, 13 of which are eagle specific, and complete a large service project.
Abett decided to refurbish the backyard of Grace United Church of Christ on East 2nd Street, where he is a member. The Eagle Scout candidates are usually responsible for planning the project, organizing people to help and guiding the group to the finish.
Abett said the project was necessary for him to improve his leadership skills. Initially, he wanted to jump in and help everybody out with each individual task that needed to be done.
“But especially Mr. Dwyer and a couple of the other adults had to constantly remind me that it wasn’t my job to do the work, it was my job to tell them what the work is and to delegate, and to make sure it’s being done,” he said.
Peluso’s project was creating a bridge over a creek on a walking trail in Brunswick. The bridge was about three quarters of a mile down the trail, so the scouts had to hike all their supplies and wood in when they began.
“That took a lot of skill and it was a pretty intense project,” Dwyer said.
Wulff created handicap-accessible flower beds for the residents at Homewood. Luckily, he finished the project in February, before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Perez planted trees in his church’s parking lot, which required digging holes six feet deep.
Dwyer is an Eagle Scout himself and said having the title on his applications for college and jobs helped him stand out.
“It’s just that little thing on your resume that says this person did the work,” Dwyer said. “This person did something beyond what anybody else does.”
Dwyer said most Boy Scouts end up quitting during their freshman and sophomore years of high school, when other activities start piling up and they need to choose what’s most important to them. Both Peluso and Abett, for example, played in their school marching bands. And Wulff plays several sports and is in the Junior ROTC program at TJ High.
In order to balance everything and go for Eagle, you must be truly driven, Dwyer said.
“In order to earn that, this young person had to show leadership, they had to show organization, they had to show that determination,” he said. “It’s something that’s truly earned.”
Abett said he knew he wanted to be an Eagle Scout because when he first began scouting, so many boys in the troop were Eagle Scouts. He admired them.
For Wulff, becoming an Eagle Scout is indicative of upholding core Boy Scouts values, and gaining leadership skills throughout the years.
“Being an Eagle Scout for me is being a good citizen, and helping people around you,” Wulff said. “Not just yourself.”
Abett joined the Boy Scouts in first grade, after his father died. His godfather’s son participated in a local troop, and his family thought scouts would be a good way for him to find male role models. He said he’s made a lot of friends and relationships through scouting that he believes will last a lifetime.
“Obviously I have teachers and other people that I meet, but in my mind the people in this scout troop are always upper echelon,” Abett said. “They always look like they know what’s going on. They’re usually prepared for just about anything, they’re very good leaders, they always give good advice, they know where we’re going and how to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.