A May 23 shootout on a downtown Hagerstown area street, which left at least two vehicles with bullet damage, allegedly involved two men who were part of a shooting last summer in Frederick County.
Dyshez Montel Williams, 26, of Frederick, is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as other charges. Williams is accused of trying to shoot two people, including Raven Justin Cosley, from a vehicle around 8:20 p.m. on May 23, according to court records.
Cosley, 42, a Hagerstown resident, was released from incarceration about two weeks earlier in a Frederick County case in which he had been charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Williams and another man on July 5 in the area of the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive in Frederick, according to court records.
