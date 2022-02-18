In the early 2000s, Grafton Integrated Health Network — a behavioral health nonprofit based in Virginia — was heavily overusing seclusion and restraint, Chief Operating Officer Kim Sanders said. In one year, the company performed 6,600 restraints and 1,500 seclusions on the 220 patients it served.
“It was affecting our morale. It was affecting our staff turnover,” Sanders said. “When you do something over and over and over, such as restraint, you think that that’s the only way.”
When a new CEO took over the organization, though, staff were directed to come up with a different way. The result was Ukeru Systems, a model that emphasizes proactive intervention but uses soft pads to block a student or patient who becomes aggressive.
“Ukeru” is a Japanese word that means to receive.
“We want to receive their energy,” Sanders said of students or patients in crisis. “Sort of meet them where they are, and go with them.”
The training teaches staff about the brain’s response to crisis and trauma. It goes through communication and de-escalation strategies to avoid reaching the crisis threshold.
If necessary, staffers hold the pads in a defensive position to block blows, allowing the student to expend their energy without causing injury. There are also pads made to slip between a child and a hard surface, such as a wall or desk, that they are attempting to bang themselves against.
According to its website, Ukeru Systems has spread to more than 350 school systems, mental health facilities and other organizations across the U.S. and internationally. Calvert County Public Schools is one of them, and Frederick County Public Schools might soon be another.
A key piece of Ukeru in CCPS is that the blocking pads are always visible in the classrooms, rather than being locked away in a closet until they’re needed. Students curl up on the pads during playtime or use them to build forts, said Jodi Perez, a CCPS behavioral specialist.
That familiarity is important, she said, so that a student in crisis doesn’t become afraid or further escalated once the pads come out.
Perez estimated CCPS staff use the pads for blocking about once per day in their programs for students with behavioral challenges. It’s effective, she said, but can be exhausting.
“Ukeru is not for the faint of heart,” Perez said. “It is a physical intervention that you are using for hours sometimes.”
In the most severe situations, Perez said, staff have to switch out multiple times before the student in crisis calms down or runs out of energy.
Ukeru’s guiding philosophy is “comfort versus control,” Sanders said. The goal is for staff to keep themselves and their students safe while preserving their relationship, which can suffer when restraint or seclusion occurs.
The approach also aims to decrease “power struggles” between teachers and children, she said.
