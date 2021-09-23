In Episode 241 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with return guest Eno Sarris. Full Tilt recently teamed up with Sarris to brew a beer named Sticky Stuff to commemorate his breaking of the sticky stuff scandal in MLB. Listen in to hear us talk about all things baseball and beer. They end the talk with some, as Sands puts it, stupid questions.
What’s your favorite sandwich?
I have more complicated answers, but if I am somewhere where I don’t know who made the sandwich or how good the sandwich is gonna be, the answer is BLT.
I have been a little disappointed in your sandwich making on Instagram lately and your lack of posting.
I just have to tell you, my gut has told me to stop for awhile.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Really, really big sneezes.
What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
I came late to “The Blair Witch Project,” I sat front row, I did not know what it was about … also I had just eaten a gummy that was way stronger than I thought—so my answer is “Blair Witch Project.” ... Back in the day, it was possible to not know exactly what you were getting into. It was kinda like, OK, I’ll go see it. Oh, we’re late. Oh, we’re front row. Oh, the gummy hit. WHAT IS THIS?!
Flats or drumsticks?
Huh? These are ice cream questions?
Wings, Eno.
What are flats?
The not drumstick part.
One hundred percent drumstick. I get more meat for my money. Why would you pick the wing?
Because it’s better. It’s called a flat, and it’s better.
Why is a flat better? Because you want more skin? Because skin is good. Why do you like it better?
I don’t know. It’s just better. It’s like one of those things. Why is water wet?
If you’d tell me it was because of skin, I’d agree with you.
It’s because of skin. What’s scarier: aliens or clowns? Or witches. Specifically Blair ones.
For me, it’s aliens. Because I think of “Aliens” and the whole thing with the tongue coning out and Sigourney Weaver, and I’m scared by all of it.
Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Bourdain is the sad answer. The more fun answer is probably, I want to say Pedro Martinez. I met him, but I would love to make Pedro Martinez sit down with me and talk for an hour. I got, like, three minutes with him. But Bourdain’s the guy I haven’t met, I can’t meet, and would have loved to have met.
Why Bourdain?
I’m German, I was born in Jamaica, I lived in Atlanta, I lived all over the South, and Bourdain was a traveler. If I lived a life other than my own, it would be Bourdain’s. I’d love to travel around and drink the best beer and write about it and be on TV for it.
What would the title of your biography be?
“Eno and Stuff.”
Who makes the best fast food french fries?
McDonald’s.
Defend your answer.
They put sugar in it.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.