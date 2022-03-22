Tomorrow night, the Frederick County Board of Education is set to decide on whether or not a course on African American studies will be piloted to 11th and 12th graders. The class description reads as follows: “The course takes an interdisciplinary approach rooted in historical exploration that centers on the experiences and voices of African Americans. Through a largely, but not exclusively, chronological approach, this course will emphasize how African Americans have worked to determine the trajectory of their own lives while navigating extensive challenges to freedom, advancement, and prosperity”. Sounds like a wonderful opportunity for high schoolers to broaden their knowledge of our country and learn more about a subject that historically has been swept under the rug.
According to some social media posts I’ve seen, there is fear that a group of people who believe this course falls under the umbrella of critical race theory will arrive at the meeting in an attempt to prevent the course from being piloted. Whether or not this pans out remains to be seen. It certainly isn’t a great look to be against such a class in light of what happened a few weeks ago at Middletown Middle. That incident alone proves the need for this kind of class in our county. We also need to remember that those of us on the side of giving kids the information they need to function well in society need to show up to counteract the naysayers.
If you’ve been paying attention to other states, such as Virginia and Florida, you already know how important statewide elections are when it comes to educational decisions. If some of the recent decisions regarding the removal of topics that allegedly make students feel guilty or uncomfortable worries you, then you really need to pay attention to our upcoming school board and state elections.
We have quite a few people running for our school board this year who reflect the viewpoints we’ve seen in other states and districts. For example, the slate of people running under the “Education not Indoctrination” slate state the following in their contract with parents, teachers, and students: “FIRST, to foster unity in our community, we will ban the use of all materials and resources that seek to classify and segregate people into groups. This includes but is not limited to Critical Race Theory, ‘anti-racism’ and LGBTQ+, diversity training and materials. FCPS will cease teaching students, teachers, and staff that whites are born ‘racists’ and that minorities cannot succeed because they are somehow deficient.” Not sure why anti-racism is in quotes, but this is the same language used in other states to ban topics that are essential for students to learn about in order to understand our country’s past.
Along with the members of this slate, there are a few other people running for school board who use terms such as “moms for liberty,” “back to basics” learning, “Marxist teachers” and “political indoctrination” in order to hide the fact that they are also advocating for the removal of vital information from our public school system. These people seem to ignore the possibility that perhaps the reason we are so divided is because these topics haven’t been taught. Maybe we don’t understand others because we haven’t properly explored the struggles and triumphs of people different from ourselves. Maybe many of us don’t understand the history of the United States because it has been hidden from us by previous school boards. Children need as much information as possible, and they need people on school boards and in elected positions who won’t restrict their education due to their own political agendas.
If you are interested in learning more about African American history, there are still tickets available to hear Henry Gates Jr. speak at the Weinberg this Thursday.
Shannon Green, who hopes everyone will research their local candidates before voting, writes from Frederick.
