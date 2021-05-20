First Dose
Frederick County: 126,144
Maryland: 3,066,993
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +1,236
Maryland: +24,060
Second Dose
Frederick County: 98,822
Maryland: 2,454,258
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +1,473
Maryland: +33,035
Single dose
Frederick County: 13,853
Maryland: 220,840
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +46
Maryland: +1,803
