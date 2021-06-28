First Dose
Frederick County: 141,463
Maryland: 3,453,717
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +98
Maryland: +3,787
Second Dose
Frederick County: 129,584
Maryland: 3,114,145
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +165
Maryland: +6,683
Single dose
Frederick County: 15,618
Maryland: 259,301
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +16
Maryland: +318
Confirmed cases
Maryland: 462,181
Frederick County: 19,832
24-hour increase
Maryland: +37
Frederick County: +1
Confirmed deaths
Maryland: 9,522
Frederick County: 332
24-hour increase
Maryland: +2
Frederick County: +0
Seven-day rolling positivity rate
Maryland: 0.57 percent
Frederick County: 0.35 percent
Current hospitalizations
Maryland: 115
Frederick County: 2
Patients in ICU
Maryland: 31
Frederick County: 0
