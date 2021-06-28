First Dose

Frederick County: 141,463

Maryland: 3,453,717

24-hour increase

Frederick County: +98

Maryland: +3,787

Second Dose

Frederick County: 129,584

Maryland: 3,114,145

24-hour increase

Frederick County: +165

Maryland: +6,683

Single dose

Frederick County: 15,618

Maryland: 259,301

24-hour increase

Frederick County: +16

Maryland: +318

Confirmed cases

Maryland: 462,181

Frederick County: 19,832

24-hour increase

Maryland: +37

Frederick County: +1

Confirmed deaths

Maryland: 9,522

Frederick County: 332

24-hour increase

Maryland: +2

Frederick County: +0

Seven-day rolling positivity rate

Maryland: 0.57 percent

Frederick County: 0.35 percent

Current hospitalizations

Maryland: 115

Frederick County: 2

Patients in ICU

Maryland: 31

Frederick County: 0

