While our winter Extension meetings will look different this year, we will still be offering a variety of meetings on various topics.
Please see the information below on our virtual meeting options. These meetings will provide pesticide and/or nutrient management credits, and we encourage you to attend these to get your credits if you are able.
We had hoped to have in-person meeting options for those who do not have access to internet. However, as of this writing, we are waiting on guidance from the university on if and how to proceed with in-person meetings given Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement on Tuesday, which provided additional restrictions to help mitigate COVID-19.
Nutrient Management Voucher Training Update: For farmers who must take a nutrient management voucher training by the end of the year, the Maryland Department of Agriculture Nutrient Management Program has announced a one year extension of the deadline for farmers who do not have an interest in participating in virtual training.
Virtual Crop Production Meetings: Pesticide, nutrient management, and certified crop advisor credits will be offered. To see the agenda for each meeting and to register, visit: go.umd.edu/WinterAgMeetings. (If typing this into a web browser, make sure to capitalize the “W”, “A,”, and “M”.)
Agronomy Meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, 4:00pm – 8:30pm
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 4:00pm – 8:30pm
Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Forage Meetings
Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, 9:00am – 12:00pm
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 9:00am – 12:00pm
Fruit Meetings
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Vegetable Meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Thursday, Ja.y 28, 2021, 8:00am – 12:00pm
Herbicide Resistant Workshops: These virtual workshops will consist of two 2-hour sessions. Session 1 will highlight the principles of herbicide resistance and how to select the proper herbicides. Session 2 will highlight integrated weed management tactics.
Farmers can choose to attend either the morning or afternoon session. Pesticide and certified crop advisor credits will be offered. Registration information, when available, will be online at go.umd.edu/FCagmeetings (case-sensitive when typing into web browser).
Session One: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:00am-10:00am or 6:00pm-8:00pm
Session Two: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8:00am-10:00am or 6:00pm-8:00pm
Online Self-Paced Webinars: Pre-recorded webinars are available for those who wish to watch at their own pace. To view the webinars, visit www.extension.umd.edu/grain/pesticide-applicators and follow the information under the “2020 Pesticide Renewals”, Option 2. Both pesticide and nutrient management credits are available through these webinars.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms, and horticulture. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
