Pulling for Veterans is looking for volunteers to help during baseball games at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick this year.
Help is needed with Dippin’ Dots in the Kids Zone and at the Third Base Grill concession stands.
The season runs from May 2 to Sept. 10.
Pulling for Veterans will be raising money to help with awareness about PTSD, Secondary PTSD and suicide.
To register, go to signupgenius.com and search for outreach@pullingforveterans.org.
