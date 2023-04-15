Eight members of the LCpl. Robert W. Deane Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Auxiliary picked up trash on Park Avenue in Mount Airy on Jan. 21.
The volunteers were Clark Beall, Rosie Beall, Jack Severn, Bob Mowbray, Al Pickering, Billy Wagner, and Jerome and Doris Bujanowski.
The town of Mount Airy has an Adopt-a-Road program. Details are available at www.mountairymd.gov/498/Town-of-Mount-Airy-Adopt-A-Road-Program.
