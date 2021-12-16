2021 has been a busy and consequential year throughout Frederick County. There have been highs and lows, smiles and tears, celebrations and hardships. Below are what we found to be some of our most significant and/or unique stories from the past 12 months, in no particular order. We ask you to vote for your top pick, and we'll feature the top 10 in an upcoming edition of the News-Post. Think we missed something? Email a story suggestion to citydesk@newspost.com and we'll consider adding it to this list. Voting ends on Christmas Eve.
***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.