2021 has been a busy and consequential year throughout Frederick County. There have been highs and lows, smiles and tears, celebrations and hardships. Below are what we found to be some of our most significant and/or unique stories from the past 12 months, in no particular order. We ask you to vote for your top pick, and we'll feature the top 10 in an upcoming edition of the News-Post. Think we missed something? Email a story suggestion to citydesk@newspost.com and we'll consider adding it to this list. Voting ends on Christmas Eve.

1. "Hero of the community: Thousands salute fallen firefighter Battalion Chief Josh Laird in celebration of life ceremony"

2. "New documentary short 'Audible' is an intimate portrayal of high schoolers attending Maryland School for the Deaf

3. "'No period to breathe': Frederick County mental health workers reflect on pandemic suffering"

4. "'The people's mayor': Patrick Rockinberg remembered for big heart, devotion to Mount Airy"

5. "Honoring an icon: Frederick Art Club unveils statue of fashion trailblazer Claire McCardell"

6. "Frederick election results certified, O'Connor re-elected mayor"

7. "Homicide victim's family calls son a 'hero' who helped prevent mass casualty event

8. "Major milestone: As Maryland State Police turns 100, retired Frederick troopers tell their stories"

9. "Community search for missing Jefferson man ends tragically"

10. "Lando named chief of Frederick Police Department"

11. "Gunman shot dead at Fort Detrick: Navy lab tech had just opened fire on colleagues nearby"

12. "Loving support: Frederick County caregivers reflect on life during pandemic"

13. "3 million meals: I Believe In Me celebrates one year of food drops"

14. "'Mountain of a man': Hundreds gather to mourn death of Frederick police lieutenant"

15. "Right on the money: Malone's goal late in overtime gives Brunswick boys 1A state title"

16. "Family, colleagues bid farewell to Brunswick police chief"

17. "County's Asian community calls for action after Atlanta shootings"

18. "Justice Department finds FCPS violated federal law in restraining, secluding students with disabilities"

19. "As U.S. closes out its longest war, local veterans who served in Afghanistan find themselves considering one question: Was it worth it?"

20. "New-age education: FCPS teachers continue to hone virtual learning experience with new program"

21. "'The worst I've ever seen it': County residents describe poor mail service

22. "Doing more with less: Frederick County's auto businesses adapt to supply disruptions"

23. "Elementary school vaccine clinics underway for Frederick County children"

24. "Ida unleashes rain, flooding throughout Frederick County"

25. "Face off: Dozens of parents protest FCPS mask mandate outside Board of Education meeting

26. "Frederick mayoral candidate indicted in alleged assault case"

27. "Getting up to speed: After years of waiting, Rocky Ridge residents hopeful for broadband boost"

28. "A bit sheepish: Wandering dog roams onto Mount Airy farm, earns her keep"

29. "City releases report on allegations against Wilson"

30. "Legendary Mount St. Mary's coach Phelan remember for his authenticity, quick wit"

31. "Living his dream: Tuscarora graduate Jordan Addison named the top receiver in college football"

32. "Alban out as Frederick County Public Schools superintendent"

 

