Some people want to put more law enforcement personnel in schools. Given what is going on around the country, this idea seems alluring. However, for those who believe that teachers should have guns in the classroom, this idea does not go far enough. For them, a gun is a tool for safety.
Right now, in many schools, students pass through metal detectors. They meet police in the hallways. Many school districts prefer officers not carrying arms, just a club. The club may not be enough to stop a shooter, but it would not go off accidentally to hurt anyone.
In Frederick and elsewhere, children are sent to school to learn. At times, some of them tease and taunt each other, mouth off wrong words, misbehave in class and at home, and have temper tantrums at both places. Generations of students have done the same. Anybody who has taught in a classroom can tell you that there is a similarity of bad behavior among kids from one year to another — more or less. Depending on the economic situation in the country, home life is affected, and that in turn spills over to the behavior at school.
Frederick is not immune to the general condition of the country. It is sad that those who are obsessed with “security” at school are helping to make things worse. Schools are supposed to be institutions of learning. Yet, the guardians of social morality are laying down barriers for teachers to teach history as it happened or as it exists. Schools are not a training ground for a police state and never have been. Kids are sent there to learn math, literature and social sciences, and also to open up their minds to the world of ideas. Along with the uselessness of guns in a day-to-day life, they need to learn that conflict resolution in a peaceful way is normal.
There is no country in the world that does not have a crowd of angry youth. The United States is the only country where 18- to 20-year-olds are able to buy guns easily. So easily that a young person who cannot buy a can of beer from a store can buy a handgun from a gun shop. Some of these firearms are widely available, but they have no use for any civilian purpose. Yet, many civilians fall in love with them and carry them around in the name of security and the Second Amendment. Forty million guns for a population of 330 million. The result is for all to see — endless mass shooting.
If 40 million guns could not make us safe at schools, market places and streets, then should we carry more of them, or should we try to find a different way? The people of Frederick have to remind themselves that the United States has a history of adherence to nonviolence. After all it was Henry David Thoreau whose ideas pushed Mohandas Gandhi to practice nonviolent direct action. There have been numerous mass shootings around the country. Nowhere has the gun in the hands of law enforcement officers prevented the assassin from committing his murders. Yes, they may have killed the killers and stopped any further harm to the innocent. But a gun has not prevented the act of mass murder.
We were recently spared from a catastrophe in Thurmont in the face of a threat. Thanks to timely reporting, a student got caught before doing any actual harm. However, we were not so lucky in Smithsburg last week. A disgruntled factory worker killed three of his coworkers and wounded two, including a policeman. I’ve heard that our representatives are finally feeling the need for doing something to control guns — in schools, public places and in the hands of those younger than 21 years old. With prayer, we wait for the result. We have had enough of guns and more than enough of murders.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
