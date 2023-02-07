Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will host the first-ever film festival dedicated solely to the work of award-winning documentarian Ken Burns Feb. 10 to 12 in the historic theater located in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Offering more than a career retrospective, Burns will engage with the public and Gettysburg College students in consequential conversations about the question Burns has explored in all of his films about American history: Who are we?
n 7 p.m. Feb. 10 — Ken Burns Presents “The Civil War, Ep. 5”
n 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 — Thematic Clip Reels presented by Ken Burns
n 7 p.m. Feb. 11 — Screening of “The Central Park Five” featuring post-film discussion with Kevin Richardson, member of the Exonerated Five.
The Majestic Theater is at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. For more information, go to gettysburgmajestic.org or call 717-337-8200.
