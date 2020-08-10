With volunteer fire companies unable to hold their annual summer carnivals due to the pandemic, a new business in Union Bridge stepped in to raise money for two local fire companies.
Flood Zone Marketplace and Brewery hosted an anchored mini boat parade fundraiser to help make up some of the fire companies’ lost income.
The idea for the event was dreamed up by Beth Stambaugh, who, along with her husband Jerry Stambaugh, opened the brewery at the end of February, just weeks before a shutdown order that would keep their potential customers at home.
“The concept of voting [for] a boat and monetary donations being split between the two fire companies; we just thought it was the appropriate thing to do,” she said.
Stambaugh pointed to the additional costs for fire companies responding to calls at a time when the county and state are attempting to gain control of new infections.
“I had no idea, but they have a lot more expenses and can’t have their fundraisers,” she said.
So last Thursday, 10 small handmade boats were lowered into and anchored with cinder blocks in Little Pipe Creek, a tributary of the Monocacy River which passes within feet of the brewery.
Each boat had to have at least one sponsor to be entered, with customers able to vote for their favorite boat by dropping cash donations into a wooden box with a compartment for each entry.
On Sunday, the donations would be totaled and the winner announced.
From the registrations and sponsorships alone, the brewery raised more than $7,000 to be divided between the Union Bridge and New Windsor volunteer fire companies.
The brewery shares the building with three other businesses — a small market called Lucy’s Little Red Wagon, food vendor The Food Spot and Primitive Folk Art by Janie Dell.
Flood Zone’s brewer, Keith Waybright, who also operates a local 700-acre beef and grain farm, said he was nervous when three weeks after opening, the governor ordered the mandatory shutdown.
“I never anticipated [the shutdown] was going to be that long,” Waybright said.
But with to-go beer sales until restrictions were loosened, the brewery has built up their client base.
Flood Zone is named for the low lying area it occupies, which has seen significant flooding in the past.
On the wall in the taproom there is even a sign marking the water level after Hurricane Agnes caused widespread flooding in 1972.
Knowing how hard others have been hit by the fallout of the pandemic, Jerry Stambaugh said he and the others at Flood Zone wanted to give back to the community that is supporting the newly established coalition of businesses.
“We wanted to do something for the fire halls because we knew they didn't have their carnivals, they can't have their pancake dinners, they can't have their chicken dinners, they can't do bingo, they can't do anything,” he said.
“So we figured they needed support as much as anybody.”
