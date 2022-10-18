Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Even as he continues to hit the campaign trail and talk to voters, William Wivell isn't sweating the results of November's election.
Seeking his second full term as a delegate from Washington County whose district was recently redrawn to include parts of northern Frederick County, Wivell is virtually assured a seat in the House when it convenes in January.
Wivell is one of two Republicans running for two seats in District 2A, along with William Valentine, after a four-person race in the Republican primary. No Democrats are running in the Nov. 8 general election.
The redrawn district stretches across northern Frederick County and eastern Washington County from the Pennsylvania line to the Potomac River.
Wivell served as a Washington County commissioner from December 1998 to December 2010, and again from December 2014 to March 2015.
He was appointed to a seat in the House of Delegates with 29 days left in the session, leaving him to scramble to catch up with the details of bills that already had rounds of committee hearings before they arrived on the floor for a vote.
It took time to adjust to the rhythm of the chamber, and to learn an important truth about working in the General Assembly.
“Annapolis is really about building relationships,” he said.
After the November election, he'll work on strengthening his relationships with the members of the Frederick County delegation. He said he already knows Frederick County lawmakers from their work representing neighboring counties.
The parts of his district in Washington and Frederick counties share a rural, agricultural background, and transportation is a common concern in both counties, he said.
While Interstate 81 in Washington County has been a focus of his work, the state also needs to look at Interstate 70, he said.
The pressure for growth is stronger in Frederick County than in Washington, but drivers in both places spend “a lot of time wasted sitting still,” he said.
He would like to see Interstate 270 expanded, but without the toll lanes supported by Gov. Larry Hogan. Wivell said roads are one of government's core responsibilities.
Like other Republicans in Annapolis, Wivell must balance sticking to his conservative principles with the need to work with the Democratic majority to get things accomplished.
A member of the Environment and Transportation Committee and some of its subcommittees, Wivell said he's found that the chairs of the various bodies have been respectful of their Republican members, offering them a chance to make amendments to legislation during the committee process.
Wivell said he expects education, public safety, and abortion to be key issues during this year's session.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of information to light about what was and wasn't being taught in schools, which has concerned a lot of parents, he said.
He said he's offered legislation in the last two sessions for education savings accounts that would allow some education funding to follow students, no matter which school they choose to attend.
On abortion, Wivell said he supports allowing exceptions in any abortion ban for cases of rape, incest, or when the life of a mother is at stake.
He's working to draft a bill to provide help for mothers who believe abortion is their only option, but said it's too early in the drafting process to know what the bill would look like.
